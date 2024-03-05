How to Pick Up & Carry Opponents in WWE 2K24

With a handful of new match types to enjoy in WWE 2K24, picking up and carrying opponents has arguably never been more important. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to pick up and carry opponents in WWE 2K24.

How to Pick Up & Carry Someone in WWE 2K24

Image Source: 2K

Similar to dragging an opponent, initiating a carry all begins with a grab. And from it stems multiple possibilities. Unlike the drag, picking up and carrying takes more than one button. In this particular case, it takes two. But without further ado, what follows is a brief step-by-step breakdown.

How to Pick up and Carry Opponents Grab/Grapple PlayStation: Circle

Xbox: B Initiate Carry PlayStation: R1 + Click in R Toggle

Xbox: RB + Click in R Toggle Interrupt/Abandon Carry PlayStation: R1

Xbox: RB

While carrying an opponent, players have a few options. You could slam them on the announcer’s table, off the barricade, or even toss them over the ropes. But the fun doesn’t have to end there. If you find yourself in the middle of an Ambulance Match – and who amongst us hasn’t? – carrying becomes your best friend. When you’re attempting to throw your opponent into an ambulance, at least.

But be careful! Like dragging an opponent, it can be reversed. Like every move choice, picking the right moment can make all the difference. The more stamina you have before attempting a carry, the better. And the weaker you’ve made your opponent beforehand, the better.

That's everything you need to know about how to pick up and carry opponents in WWE 2K24.