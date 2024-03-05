Category:
How to Pick Up & Carry Opponents in WWE 2K24

This will come in handy!
Shaun Ranft
Published: Mar 5, 2024 12:11 am
Pick Someone Up (Carry) in WWE 2K24
Image Source: 2K

With a handful of new match types to enjoy in WWE 2K24, picking up and carrying opponents has arguably never been more important. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to pick up and carry opponents in WWE 2K24.

How to Pick Up & Carry Someone in WWE 2K24

Pick up and Carry Someone WWE 2K24
Image Source: 2K

Similar to dragging an opponent, initiating a carry all begins with a grab. And from it stems multiple possibilities. Unlike the drag, picking up and carrying takes more than one button. In this particular case, it takes two. But without further ado, what follows is a brief step-by-step breakdown.

How to Pick up and Carry Opponents

  1. Grab/Grapple

    PlayStation: Circle
    Xbox: B

  2. Initiate Carry

    PlayStation: R1 + Click in R Toggle
    Xbox: RB + Click in R Toggle

  3. Interrupt/Abandon Carry

    PlayStation: R1
    Xbox: RBCarry An Opponent WWE 2K24

While carrying an opponent, players have a few options. You could slam them on the announcer’s table, off the barricade, or even toss them over the ropes. But the fun doesn’t have to end there. If you find yourself in the middle of an Ambulance Match – and who amongst us hasn’t? – carrying becomes your best friend. When you’re attempting to throw your opponent into an ambulance, at least.

But be careful! Like dragging an opponent, it can be reversed. Like every move choice, picking the right moment can make all the difference. The more stamina you have before attempting a carry, the better. And the weaker you’ve made your opponent beforehand, the better.

That’s everything you need to know about how to pick up and carry opponents in WWE 2K24. For more guides on the game, be sure to check back with Twinfinite.

