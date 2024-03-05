WWE 2K24 MyGM Tips (Power Cards, Trades, & More)

MyGM returns in WWE 2K24, adding four General Managers and many new features. So, what do you do as the weeks pile up and fans turn their backs? That’s where we come in. It’s time to build your brand with these MyGM Mode tips for WWE 2K24.

Getting Started in MyGM

For those new to MyGM, there are now 11 playable General Managers in WWE 2K24 – up from seven last year – and 12 when you include the Custome Superstar option.

Before drafting, players can customize their superstar pool, pick between one and three opponents to battle against, set initial budgets, and confirm a difficulty setting. From there, it’s on to the draft, which brings us to our first tip.

Draft Cheaply

Many of us would love to have Cody Rhodes on our roster from the beginning. And, we’re not even suggesting his $400,000-plus price tag should automatically disqualify him from that possibility (depending on what your initial budget is set at, of course). But if you’re going to draft Rhodes first, you’ll have to be a little more careful the rest of the way, regardless of budget.

After eight rounds, drafting is optional. That means, theoretically, you could go big on eight superstars and leave it at that. Rely on local talent and other free agents the rest of the way. Rotate your roster from season to season. However, the more superstars you draft early, the fewer you’ll have to re-sign throughout the season.

Contract extensions add up, especially as the seasons progress, and that’s why we recommend drafting on the cheaper side early on. Maybe you won’t be able to turn everyone into a star, but there’s a whole lot you can do with the lesser names on this roster.

And hey, you can always change your mind later.

Keep Your Promises

Every so often, superstars will come to you with a request. Sometimes it will be for a specific match, Other times, it will be for an opponent that isn’t the one they’ve been constantly losing to. And, new this year? Your budding stars will want better production value and they’ll ask you for it.

The rest is up to you. You’re under no obligation to make promises to your superstars. You can reject their requests every step of the way. That comes at a great risk, however, and depending on the talent, you’ll eventually alienate them. Their morale will decrease over time, sometimes drastically, making them want to rip up their current contract and leave.

Check your schedule, keep an eye on your rivalries, and do not screw over your superstars.

Sometimes, failing to follow through on a promise will be out of your hands. A Power Card will be played the week before the promise window ends, and you’ll face the consequences. But if you think not making a promise will negatively impact your superstar, just think about how much not keeping one will cost.

Stock up on Power Cards Early

Power Cards can be expensive. They are also crucial to turning the tables on your opponents at key moments. And if you stock up early, you’ll be in great shape.

The key is to balance. Health Spas, Special Promotions, and Quick Recovery are helpful to you. Various Vetos, Double Cost, and Two Bit Arena will frustrate your opponents.



Superstars and logistics get more expensive as seasons progress, but if you give yourself a foundation of Power Cards from the beginning, you’ll have a leg up.

Not All Commissioner Goals Are Created Equal

Every week, Paul “Triple H” Levesque will have a Commissioner Goal for you. And every time you complete the goal, you’ll receive a Power Card for your troubles. Now, I understand I just talked about how important Power Cards are. However, not every reward is going to be worth the objective.

For example, let’s say it’s time for SummerSlam. Suddenly, Trips wants you to rest your Men’s World Champion. In what world would not having presumably one of your most popular stars on the SummerSlam card make sense? If you have an answer, let us know.

More often than not, completing those goals will be worth it. And in the long run, stockpiling Power Cards can only help. Just be sure you’re paying extra consideration to what you might be giving up in the short term to do so.

Mix & Match(es)

Good matches from popular superstars are a recipe for success in MyGM. But, match quality alone isn’t going to be enough. One example: You’ll have to mix classes (Specialists, Cruisers, Giants, Figthers, and Bruisers), but that’s far from all.

There are many different match types in WWE 2K24, and that remains the case in MyGM this year. While you’ll need to be careful to not burn your superstars out too quickly via the more extreme matches, running a Tables match every couple of weeks or so isn’t going to hurt much.

Put titles on the line during weekly shows and not just the big events.

Don’t run the same kind of specialty match on the same show.

Mix it up between men’s and women’s matches.

Popularity is extremely important.

Promos, promos, promos.

Test Your Trades

New to MyGM in WWE 2K24 is the ability to trade with other GMs. Following every Premium Live Event (or PPV, or Paid Live Event), players will have the ability to accept proposed trades or make offers themselves. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Don’t offer just anything for the sake of it. Fellow GMs will lose patience.

Try to move those with lower Stamina if you’re nearing the end of a season.

Do not trade your Champions.

Always try to acquire cash.

Trades will take a little getting used to, but it’s important to look for the right deal, even if you don’t think one can be struck.

Sign Local Talent

Oh look, we’ve come full circle. Earlier, we suggested drafting cheaply. Now, we’re suggesting signing cheap talent regularly to supplement your roster. Here’s why:

It gives popular superstars someone to fight as you strive to keep fans invested.

Local Talent can also turn into stars if they pull off an early shock upset.

Use them for Charity or Advertising Promos. Better them than your popular superstars.

Want a multi-wrestler match? Have them fill in some gaps.

We’re not suggesting you construct your entire roster around Local Talent. But there are so many things that can be done as you’re finding your footing. They give you more flexibility while keeping costs down. And because of that, you’ll be able to invest in bigger arenas, more effects, and better crews instead of racing through your entire budget early on.

There’s a lot to dive into this year, but can you lead your Brand to the top of the mountain? With all of these MyGM tips for WWE 2K24, we’d be disappointed if you didn’t.