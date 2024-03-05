How to Put Opponent in Ambulance in WWE 2K24

Picture this: You have your opponent beaten. Another finisher is stored. It’s elementary from here on out. Except for one thing: you’ve got to move them into a vehicle. That’s okay! Because we’re here to tell you how to put an opponent in an ambulance in WWE 2K24.

How Ambulance Matches Work

Image Source: 2K

An Ambulance Match is very straightforward as there is only one rule: Put your opponent in the ambulance and close the doors. That’s your objective.

The match begins inside the ring, but players are not required to stay there. As the rules state, there are no countouts. You can neither pin nor force your opponent to submit. But since there is no disqualification, weapons can be used, including the ambulance itself. Players can climb the vehicle, throw their opponent off, fight atop it, and so on.

That said, as we get into below, don’t expect to pick up a quick victory in this match. While throwing your opponent into the back of an ambulance and closing the doors sounds simple, you’ll want to deal significant damage first.

How to Put Your Opponent in an Ambulance

Ambulance Matches are new to WWE 2K24, but it only takes a handful of steps to win. If you’re struggling, this how-to walkthrough is all you need.

How to Put Someone in an Ambulance Open the Ambulance PlayStation: L1

Xbox: LB Carry Opponent Towards Ambulance PlayStation: Grab, then R1 + Click in R Toggle

Xbox: Grab, then RB + Click in R Toggle Toss Opponent Into Ambulance PlayStation: Square

Xbox: X Close the Door PlayStation: L1, followed by button-mashing mini-game

Xbox: LB, followed by button-mashing mini-game

Like most gimmick matches, you’ll need to wear your opponent down. While you can technically open the ambulance and feasibly toss a competitor into it at any given time, closing it with them inside is another matter entirely. If they’re not beaten up, the mini-games at the end will be needlessly difficult.

It should also be noted that closing the ambulance doors requires winning two of these mini-games. The first one is easier than the second, but you’ll want your opponent in rough shape beforehand regardless.

There are multiple new gimmick matches this time around, and with them come different ways to win. For now, this is everything you need to know about how to put an opponent in an ambulance in WWE 2K24.