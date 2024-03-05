Category:
How to Drag Opponents in WWE 2K24

Bully your opponent with this simple maneuver!
Published: Mar 5, 2024 12:03 am
Image Source: 2K

Sometimes in professional wrestling, you need to set your opponent up in a specific spot. And while that may not always be so simple depending on the situation, we’re here to help. This is how to drag opponents in WWE 2K24.

Dragging Opponents in WWE 2K24

Drag Your Opponent WWE 2K24
Image Source: 2K

No matter which platform you choose, dragging an opponent begins the same way in WWE 2K24: with a grapple. And from there, one other button. So, without further ado, here’s a simple step-by-step process.

How to Drag Opponents

  1. Grab/Grapple

    PlayStation: Circle
    Xbox: B

  2. Initiate Drag

    PlayStation: L1
    Xbox: LBInitiate Drag WWE 2K24

And just like that, you’ll be able to move your opponent wherever you wish. Sort of. If an opponent still has plenty of Stamina left, dragging them isn’t going to be easy. Just as well, because a reversal is possible at any moment. To release the drag, press the same button you used to initiate it.

Otherwise, there isn’t much more to worry about. You can utilize the drag to better position your opponent in various ways. Whether it’s to set up a table spot, place them in the corner, or move them away from their partner in a tag team match, players won’t be short of options. But again, be careful. Attempting to drag an opponent for too long can prove costly.

For now, that’s all you need to know about how to drag opponents in WWE 2K24. Now get out there and make your opponents suffer!

