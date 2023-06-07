WWE 2K23: All Confirmed Superstars & DLC Bonuses
From legends to the modern greats, options are endless.
After a year away to fix a vast array of issues, WWE came back stronger than ever with the release of WWE 2K22. Now they’re looking to build upon that success, and they’re bringing some heavy hitters with them — and perhaps a couple of surprises. With that in mind, we’re here to reveal every superstar in WWE 2K23.
How Many Superstars Are in WWE 2K23
In total, the WWE 2K23 roster will be home to 178 wrestlers. That includes current and past superstars, as well as skin variants and DLC-exclusive content. We’ve listed the full roster for you in alphabetical order down below.
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Aliyah
- André the Giant
- Angel Garza
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Batista
- Batista ’08
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bret “The Hit Man” Hart
- Brie Bella
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Brock Lesnar ’01
- Brock Lesnar ’03
- Brock Lesnar: ’14
- Bron Breakker
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Butch
- Cactus Jack
- Cameron Grimes
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Commander Azeez
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dexter Lumis
- Diesel
- DOINK
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Doudrop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eddie Guerrero ’97
- Edge
- Edge ’06
- Elias
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ezekiel
- Faarooq
- Finn Bálor
- Gigi Dolin
- Giovanni Vinci
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- GUNTHER
- Happy Corbin
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan ’02
- Humberto Carillo
- The Hurricane
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- Ivar
- IYO SKY
- Jacy Jayne
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JBL
- JD McDonagh
- Jean-Paul Levesque
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- Joaquin Wilde
- John Cena
- John Cena ’02
- John Cena ’03
- John Cena ’06
- John Cena ’08
- John Cena ’09
- John Cena ’12
- John Cena ’14
- John Cena ’16
- John Cena ’18
- Johnny Gargano
- Julius Creed
- Kane
- Kane ’08
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Nash (nWo)
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lacey Evans
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Ludwig Kaiser
- MACE
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- Madcap Moss
- Mansoor
- Maryse
- Matt Riddle
- “Michin” Mia Yim
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mr. McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- MVP
- Natalya
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
- Queen Zelina
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Orton ’02
- Randy Orton ’09
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rey Mysterio Jr.
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Boogs
- Ricochet
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Scott Hall (nWo)
- Seth Rollins
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Michaels ’05
- Shayna Bazler
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Stephanie McMahon
- Super Cena
- Syxx
- T-BAR
- Tamina
- Ted DiBiase
- The Miz
- The Rock
- The Rock ’12
- Titus O’Neil
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Triple H ’08
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Undertaker ’98
- Undertaker ’03
- Undertaker ’18
- Vader
- Veer Mahaan
- Wes Lee
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
- Yokozuna
- Zoey Stark
Needless to say, there are plenty of superstars to choose from. As for the surprises, Grammy-winning recording artist Bad Bunny burst on the scene at WrestleMania 37 and has continued making sporadic appearances for WWE since. Not to be over-shadowed, of course, social media megastar Logan Paul also joins this hefty list of superstars.
Additional WWE 2K23 Pre-Order Roster Bonuses
Ruthless Aggression Pack
- Brock Lesnar ’01
- The Prototype
- Randy Orton ’02
- Leviathan
Bad Bunny Bonus Pack
- Bad Bunny
But that’s not all. WWE 2K23 has also announced five separate DLC packs that can either be acquired separately or through the Season Pass.
All WWE 2K23 DLC Bonuses & Release Dates
Steiner Row Pack – Release Date: April 19
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fab (Manager only)
Pretty Sweet Pack – Release Date: May 17
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
Race to NXT Pack – Release Date: June 14
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
Revel with Wyatt Pack – Release Date: July 19
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport
Bad News U Pack – Release Date: August 16
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Damon Kemp
- Andre Chase
- Nathan Frazer
That’s all we’ve got for now with regard to every superstar in WWE 2K23. Players can get their hands on it March 17, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Or, depending on which edition you pre-order, Early Access begins three days sooner on March 14, 2023.
