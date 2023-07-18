Winners & Losers of Each Round in Record of Ragnarok so Far

Heaven and Earth continue to collide in Record of Ragnarok, and the results of each round are more shocking than the last. Heroes from time immemorial have clashed with figures from myth and legend, and their fights have been brutal, shocking, and uplifting in equal measure. Only one has emerged victorious from each round though, and we’re here to help you keep track of all the winners and losers of each round in Record of Ragnarok.

Who Won Every Round in Record of Ragnarok? Answered

As of this article’s writing, there have been 8 completed rounds in Record of Ragnarok while the ninth is currently underway. The competition has remained largely deadlocked, with mankind and the Gods earning wins evenly enough to keep the tournament from ending early.

We’ve laid out the winners and losers for each round down below. Do be warned, though, that we have included the results for matches which haven’t been adapted in the Netflix anime yet. As such, there may be *Spoilers Ahead* if you haven’t kept up with the manga.

Round and Combatants Winner Loser Tournament Score (Humanity to Gods) Round 1: Lu Bu vs. Thor Thor Lu Bu 0 – 1 Round 2: Adam vs. Zeus Zeus Adam 0 – 2 Round 3: Kojiro Sasaki vs. Poseidon Kojiro Sasaki Poseidon 1 – 3 Round 4: Jack the Ripper vs. Heracles Jack the Ripper Heracles 2 – 3 Round 5: Raiden Tameemon vs. Shiva Shiva Raiden Tameemon 2 – 4 Round 6: Buddha vs. Bishamonten, Zerofuku, Hajun Buddha Bishamonten, Zerofuku, Hajun 3 – 4 Round 7: Qin Shi Huang vs. Hades Qin Shi Huang Hades 4 – 4 Round 8: Nikola Tesla vs. Beelzebub Beelzebub Nikola Tesla 4 – 5 Leonidas vs. Apollo N/A N/A N/A

Who Is Competing in the Next Rounds? Explained

As for who will be competing in the next rounds of Record of Ragnarok, it’s tough to say.

On one hand, we do know the names of all the remaining contestants. On the side of humanity, the fighters who have yet to compete are the legendary schemer and mystic Grigori Rasputin, the ultimate sniper Simo Hayha, the cold-blooded swordsman Soji Okita, and the prophet Nostradamus. The Gods, meanwhile, still have Loki, Susano’o no Mikoto, Anubis, and Odin.

On the other hand, we don’t yet know when these figures will fight and how they will be matched up. It’s also possible other heroes of humanity or gods will replace these known fighters, as other figures have made appearances in the series and could take center stage.

We’ll have to wait and see how these remaining fighters will factor into the tournament, but for now, that’s everything we have to share regarding Record of Ragnarok’s current winners and losers for each round. Be sure to read our other articles related to the series down below to ensure you’re up to date on all the latest developments.