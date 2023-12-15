Why Did The Last of Us Online Get Canceled? Answered

The Last of Us Part II was originally supposed to get a separately released multiplayer mode, often referred to as Factions 2.0 and a follow-up to the multiplayer mode from the first game. However, that’s not happening anymore. Here’s why The Last of Us Online has gotten canceled.

Why Did Naughty Dog Cancel The Last of Us Online?

Simply put, Naughty Dog halted development on The Last of Us Online because they didn’t have the resources to support the game for the years to come, while also focusing on making the single-player, story-driven games that the studio has become so renowned for.

In a statement put out on their website, Naughty Dog stated that progress on TLOU Online had been coming along very nicely. However, it quickly became clear that in order to give the game the support it needed, they would need to focus a majority of their resources on it for many years ahead, and they were then faced with two paths: either become a live service studio, or scrap it and continue focusing on making single-player games.

Naughty Dog then chose the latter, and decided to cancel The Last of Us Online so that the team can continue to focus on new projects.

Will There Be Factions 2.0?

Right now, it seems unlikely that we’ll ever see another new multiplayer mode for The Last of Us. The mode was unveiled a couple years back, alongside the HBO TV adaptation. But with Naughty Dog choosing to pour their efforts and resources into new projects, it’s unlikely that we’ll get TLOU Online in the foreseeable future.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we won’t get more TLOU content. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is set to release in January 2024, and a second season of the HBO series has already been greenlit.

That’s all you need to know about why The Last of Us Online has gotten canceled. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.