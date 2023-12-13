Who is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Helios Voice Actor? Answered

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is an interesting DLC expansion for the original game, not least of which because it brings back Helios as a key character. However, it has probably left you wondering: Who voices Helios? Is it the same voice actor who lent him his voice in God of War 3?

Who Voices Helios in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla? Answered

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studio and Sony via Twinfinite

In a fun turn of events, Helios is still voiced by Crispin Freeman in the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC.

He originally voiced the Sun God in God of War 3 back in 2010, and has lent his voice to a wide variety of smaller characters throughout the series since its inception. Outside of the God of War franchise, he’s also a well-known voice actor who has starred in several prominent anime including Hellsing Ultimate as Alucard, Naruto Shippuden as Itachi, Code Geass as Jeremiah Gottwald, and the Hashira Gyomei Himejima in Demon Slayer.

Why is Helios Back in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?

As for why Helios has returned in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla, the answer is simple. He represents the mistakes Kratos has made in the past, and the mistakes which he needs to accept in order to move on.

The story of the DLC revolves around Kratos’ hesitation to become the Nine Realms’ new God of War due to how vicious and violent he was while acting as the Greek Pantheon’s God of War. Tyr attempts to help him get past this via the trials in Valhalla, and Helios acts as this trial’s manifestation of Kratos’ guilt and regret.

It also makes sense that Helios in particular would show up since his death was one of the most cruel in the God of War franchise. In order to make use of his illuminating powers, Kratos ripped his head off with his bare hands while he was still alive. Needless to say, this was unimaginably painful for Helios, and the act stood out as being less practical and more so meant to make Helios suffer.

