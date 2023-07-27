Who Is Jaime in Apex Legends? Answered

Part of the appeal of Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends battle royale is in its lore, a complex and sprawling story that ties into Titanfall and brings likeable and diverse characters into the fray regularly. One character about whom not a lot is known is Jaime, but fans are curious as to who he is and how he could play a role further down the line.

Everything We Know About Apex Legends’ Jaime

Jaime is one of Loba’s closest friends and a former accomplice to her burgling. We know that his particular skills center around electronics, most comparable to Crypto from the existing legend pool.

He and Loba lived together at one point, confirmed in a comic strip released by Respawn. It shows they also previously worked with a mysterious figure known as The Widow, who enlisted them to complete robberies and other heists for her.

When prey becomes predator. pic.twitter.com/dvLRNVePVH — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 14, 2022

Not a lot is known about The Widow, other than that she’s a criminal active on the Outlands planet Psamathe. This is where Loba and Jaime lived together, explaining how the three characters’ paths crossed.

With Season 7 of Apex Legends, Jaime is shown to have discovered Revenant’s entry into the Apex Games. Because of his closeness with Loba, he resolved to track down Revenant and even acquired the killer’s source code. It’s worth remembering here that Revenant, in Apex’s lore, killed Loba’s parents when she was young.

Respawn have foreshadowed further conflict between Jaime and Loba, depicting the friends at a carnival together with Season 11. Unbeknownst to them, they were watched by Revenant.

An offer she just can't refuse… pic.twitter.com/LtAPgHbcJR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 19, 2022

The possession of Revenant’s source code ultimately ended badly for Jaime. He was attacked and nearly killed by an unknown enemy who took the code, as was revealed in Friends Like These, a Season 14 Quest. That is the last major appearance of Jaime.

Could Jaime Be a Future Legend?

Potentially, but it doesn’t seem close. There are a ton of characters in Apex Legends’ lore, all of them tying into the existing Legend pool in some way or the other.

His skills, closeness to Loba and antipathy towards Revenant would make him an interesting character to bring in during a future season.

It doesn’t seem likely anytime soon though. We’ve had huge leaks for future legends in the past and Jaime has not featured. Season 18, for example, seems likely to bring Conduit into the action.

We’ll almost certainly learn more about the mysterious figure that is Jaime with future lore drops, so stay tuned to this page.