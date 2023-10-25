Among the countless different activities for players to embark on in Final Fantasy XIV, an especially popular one is tracking down and defeating various marked hunts across Eorzea.

These are unique and powerful creatures that occasionally spawn in different, explorable areas and can be hunted for a variety of rewards, most notably currency tokens that you can trade for fun and useful prizes from vendors.

Some hunts can be trickier to find than others, however, and one such one is Lycidas. If you’re struggling to track this monster down, here is our handy guide for where to find Lycidas in FFXIV.

How & Where to Locate Lycidas in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Lycidas happens to one of the various Elite hunt marks that can appear on the weekly Hunt Boards in major cities within Eorzea. Essentially, players are able to pick up Hunt Mark Bills that are posted, and collect a bounty that’s indicated on the bill itself, usually in the form of gil and/or a particular currency that can be exchanged for prize items.

To be able to participate, you first need to reach the Second Lieutenant rank in your respective Grand Company, and then complete the Level 50 quest, “Let The Hunt Begin”. To further unlock more Hunt Marks in every expansion, there are more quests you will need to fulfill. Lycidas in particular is found in a region within the Heavensward expansion, so you’ll need to complete the following quests first:

“Let The Clan Hunt Begin” (Level 53) – NPC Atyienne in Foundation (X:12.9, Y:11.8) Unlocks Clan Hunt where players can pick up Hunt Mark bills

“Better Bill Hunting” (Level 56) – NPC Eustacia in Foundation (X:12.6, Y:11.6) Unlocks Level 2 Clan Marks

“Top Marks” (Level 59) – NPC Yloise in Idyllshire (X:6.4, Y:6.8) Unlocks Level 3 Clan Marks

“Elite and Dangerous” (Level 60) – NPC Ardolain in Foundation (X:13.0, Y:11.8) Heavensward Elite Marks



With all of those complete, you can then seek out whichever marks you wish that are found throughout every region of Heavensward. The bills can be picked up at any time from the Clan Hunt Board pictured above, next to the Forgotten Knight bar tavern.

Lycidas is a Level 60 Elite B Rank Hunt Mark, which you’ll find under Elite Clan Mark bills at the bottom of the list. To find it you’ll want to teleport to the Helix aetheryte in Azys Lla. This can be an especially challenging area to find a hunt mark in, due to there being only one aetheryte on the far left side of the map. Not only that, marks like this one have several different potential spawn points.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This means you’ll likely be doing quite a bit of flying to check each of them to find this particular monster. However, we have each of the possible locations indicated below, to help make the trek easier for you.

Lycidas Potential Spawn Locations (X:14, Y:17) (X:18, Y:13) (X:17, Y:9) (X:34, Y:26) (X:38, Y:27) *where we last found it (X:36, Y:31) (X:36, Y:34) (X:37, Y:37) (X:30, Y:35) (X:30, Y:28) (X:30, Y:38)



Once you find it at one of the above spots, due it having a lower HP pool and only a couple of attacks it likely won’t be that difficult to bring down. Once it’s defeated, you’ll receive 5,000 gil and 100 Centurio Seals for your efforts.

That concludes our guide for where to find Lycidas in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if hunting marks is something you enjoy doing in the game.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as what you should do daily and weekly in the game.