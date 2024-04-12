Where to Find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite

With the Water Chakra challenges in Fortnite come new locations where you can find some Avatar-themed goodies. There are new powers to grab and use, so let’s get into how to find the new scroll at the Elemental Shrines. Read on to see where you can find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite.

Elemental Shrine Locations in Fortnite

The Elemental Shrines are found in eight places around the map. Look out for a small hut with a golden plinth inside. Approach the plinth inside the shrine and open it to obtain your new power! Each one can only be used once but they do usually contain at least two scrolls.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You can visit any one of these places to find an Elemental Shrine:

North of Rebel’s Roost near the coast

West of Classy Courts

On the mountainside, north of Grand Glacier

On the mountain coast between Grand Glacier and Mount Olympus

Between Mount Olympus and Brawler’s Battleground

East of Snooty Steppes

West of Pleasant Piazza

Right in the center of the map in the middle of the lake.

It is probably best to find an Elemental Shrine on the outskirts, as any area where the Battle Bus is flying directly over will be a popular spot! To complete the Water Chakra quest you only need to visit one Elemental Shrine, you won’t even need to open the shrine if you don’t want an elemental power scroll.

Inside the shrine will be two random scrolls that will include any of these power types:

Water-Bending Scroll

Air-Bending Scroll

Fire-Bending Scroll

Earth-Bending Scroll

Choose which scroll you want (you can have more than one!) and go show off your bending skills! Check out more of our guides for more Fortnite news and tips including how to use the Waterbending scrolls and where to get the Banana of the Gods.

