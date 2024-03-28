Where to Find Aunt August’s Red Book in Open Roads

Open Roads opens with Tess packing up her room and exploring her house before she and her mother Opal decide to head out on a road trip around their state. Early on, you need to find Aunt August’s red book in Open Roads, so here’s what you need to do.

Aunt August’s Red Book Location in Open Roads

While you’re asked to find Aunt August’s red book after she has a phone call with Opal, you will never actually end up finding it. To progress the story and begin Tess and Opal’s adventure, there’s something else you’ll need to find.

You won’t find a book in any of the bedrooms upstairs, but you find the pole needed to open the attic in Opal’s room. Grab it and you’ll have a conversation about whether the book could be up there.

Image Source: Annapurna via Twinfinite

Head out of the room and over to the hatch up to the attic and hold X to pull down the steps and head up.

Once you’re up there, you’ll be able to look at some items that add some backstory to Opal and Tess’ relationship, including some rollerskates, but you still won’t find the red book that August asked for.

What you want to do is head over to the far corner of the room and you’ll find a box of books on the floor, covered in a sheet. Pick that up and Tess will notice a hatch that opens in the wall.

Image Source: Annapurna via Twinfinite

In there, you’ll find a suitcase, which you assume is Grandma Helen’s, and you rummage through it with Opal to find out some secrets that she kept from everyone. This is where the full story of Open Roads begins and you’ll head out on your first car journey soon after.

That’s it for what you need to do to find August’s red book in Open Roads – or not, as it happens. For more on the new adventure game, check out our review.

