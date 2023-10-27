Where Does Alan Wake 2 Take Place?

What has become of Alan Wake, and where do we meet Saga?

With the release of Alan Wake 2 today, fans are eager to dive back into the psychological horror story of the renowned thriller writer himself. As the fate of Alan Wake remains the greatest mystery, it begs the question of where exactly the journey picks back up.

If you’re wondering exactly what to expect, here is what we know so far about where Alan Wake 2 takes place.

When & Where the Story of Alan Wake 2 Takes Place

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment

The universe of Alan Wake 2 picks back up 13 long years after author Alan Wake has gone missing within the supernatural location called the Dark Place, described by Remedy as a “realm of nightmares”. The main setting of the sequel is essentially divided between two polar opposite locales: a quaint, rural town up in Bright Falls, Washington, and the Dark Place that is intended to test players and Alan himself to their psychological limits.

A sequence of barbaric, ritualistic murders have since been taking place in Bright Falls, drawing the attention of the FBI and leading to an in-depth investigation led by agent Saga Anderson, a new character in the series.

The gameplay has players shifting back and forth between the ongoing stories of Anderson and her immersive detective work, and Alan Wake who, even after multiple attempts to escape and fending off a psychotic doppelgänger version of himself known as Mr. Scratch, is still fighting to get himself out of the Dark Place. To do that, he’ll be relentlessly tested by “brain-rewiring” puzzles and sequences that continuously alter the environment around him.

That concludes our guide for where the story of Alan Wake 2 takes place.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Alan Wake 2 as they go live, such as our official review of the game.