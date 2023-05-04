When to Use Kiriko Ult in Overwatch 2, Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Kiriko has been one of the most powerful Support Heroes ever since her release in Overwatch 2’s Season 2. Despite being considered extremely strong, Kiriko’s Hero kit can be challenging to master, especially her Ultimate Ability, Kitsune Rush. Don’t worry, though; we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about when to use Kiriko Ult in Overwatch 2.

When to Use Kiriko’s Ult in Overwatch 2, Full Explination

Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush ultimate is one of the most important aspects of her Hero Kit and part of why she’s maintained a firm place as one of the best Heroes in the game. The first step to getting good value from Kitsune Rush is recognizing its potential as a powerful Support Ult that benefits the entire team. This means that you should be looking to use Kitsune Rush at the beginning of a team fight, when everyone is still alive, instead of near the end, when everyone is already mostly dead.

If you get your timing right, you can use Kitsune Rush to increase your healing speed and help keep your teammates alive in a tough fight before the enemy picks them off. However, waiting too long and using it after the enemy has already got one or more picks will more often than not result in a lost fight anyway, so it’s better off saving Kiriko’s Ult. for the next fight.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The second thing to remember when using Kiriko’s Ult is that it pairs brilliantly with several other hero Ults and abilities and can easily wipe out the enemy and win a team fight with a well-timed combination. Pretty much everything works brilliantly with the amplifications provided by Kitsune Rush, but here are some of the best Ult. combinations you can pair with it to really get value:

Reaper’s Death Blossom

Soldier’s Tactical Visor

Ashe’s B.O.B

Reinhardt’s Hammer Swings & Earthshatter

Ramattra’s Annihilation

Genji’s Dragon Blade

Roadhog’s Whole Hog

The last thing to consider when using Kitsune Rush is that it can be wasted if your momentum is stopped by the enemy, especially if you’re using it as a standalone Ult rather than pairing it with a comrade for a combo. Before using it, you’ll want to note any potential enemy counter-Ults. and try and bait them out prior to triggering Kitsune Rush. Here are a few enemies Ults that can be potentially dangerous obstacles when using Kitsune Rush to give you an idea:

Zenyatta’s Transcendence can heal his team through the increased movement/damage Kitsune Rush grants your team.

Zarya’s Grav can stop your momentum by halting you in your tracks, leaving you stuck outside the Kitsune Rush AOE or in the middle of it with nowhere to go.

D.Va’s Bomb can wipe your team if they rush in too aggressively with Kitsune Ult and have no means of blocking it or natural cover.

Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life can out heal a lot of the damage you deal in Kitsune Rush, making things hard. You’ll need to either focus fire the Tree to get it out of the way once cast or bait it out before using Kiriko’s Ult.

Mei’s Ice Wall can block your pathing in Kitsune Rush, and her Blizzard can freeze everyone and stop them in their tracks if they cannot escape it in time.

That’s everything you need to know about when to use Kiriko Ult in Overwatch 2. For more helpful guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to keep you updated on the latest information regarding your favorite heroes, villains, maps, and events, so feel free to scroll down and check out the related links below.

