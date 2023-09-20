When is Gotham Knights Coming to Game Pass?

Even though the game released on October 21, 2022, Gotham Knights has never been available to play for free for Game Pass subscribers. However, Xbox Wire reported that a bunch of titles are going to be added to the service throughout September and October like Lies of P, Party Animals and Payday 3, and those titles are finally being joined by Gotham Knights. If you can’t wait to jump into the action, here’s when Gotham Knights is coming to Game Pass.

When Will Gotham Knights Be Available on Game Pass?

Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Gotham Knights will be getting added to Game Pass on October 3, 2023, the same day as The Lamplighter’s League. It comes after Cocoon is added to the service on September 29, so players will have a decent grace period to play some other games before being sucked into Gotham.

The addition of Gotham Knights to Game Pass gives Batman fans an extra incentive to get a subscription. The service already has Arkham Knight, which sets a strong standard of what to expect, so if you don’t want to put an end to the crime-fighting action, you’re certainly in luck.

As an added benefit, Gotham Knights will be available on both Xbox and PC Game Pass. That means that PC players won’t have to feel left out or have to buy the game after the fact. This also gives the extra ability to switch between a controller and a mouse and keyboard, so if the controls don’t do it for you on one, you can always try to switch it up.

That’s all there is to answer when Gotham Knights is coming to Game Pass. It’s joining a well-hyped list of games being added to the service like Lies of P and Payday 3, and even though it’s not as new as these other titles, it should be able to find a solid fanbase on the subscription service when it drops on October 3.