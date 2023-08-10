When Does Illari Release in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Competitive? Answered

Illari is the latest Support Hero to arrive in Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion, wielding the power of the Sun on the battlefield. While Illari is available to play in Quick Play, Custom Games, and Practice Range for those who have unlocked the Hero, she is currently withheld from Competitive Play. If you’re wondering when Illari will be released for Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Competitive Play, then follow along below, as we’ve got all the information you’ll need to know.

Overwatch 2 Season 6: When Does Illari Release For Compettive Play? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It can be presumed that Illari will follow the same schedule upon release as previous new Heroes, such as Kiriko, Ramattra, and Lifeweaver. Based on this assumption, Illari will likely be released for Competitive Play two weeks into Season 6.

This two-week period occurs for each new Hero with the intention of catching any game-breaking bugs or potential errors caused by their arrival. This also allows for fine-tuning any desperately needed high-priority tweaks or balances to the Hero to ensure they work as intended and create a smooth Competitive Play experience.

After all, with each new Hero who makes their way into the Overwatch 2 Roster, there’s the chance that a new bug or exploit will appear and be discovered on one of the numerous PVP maps, or by exploiting specific Hero abilities.

Besides, two weeks gives you plenty of time to get used to Illari in practice matches through Quick Play and learn her kit inside and out. Doing so should also help you utilize her to her full potential once she arrives in Competitive Play, so why not make the most of the opportunity?

That’s everything you need to know about when Illari releases for Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 Season 6. If you’re planning to pick this solar-powered Support and add her to your Hero pool, why not check out our complete Illari guide for everything you’ll need to know about her Abilities, strengths, and weaknesses to help you get the upper hand in learning her kit?