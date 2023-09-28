What Happened to Hyenas? Release Status Explained

Following the trend of extraction shooters started by Escape From Tarkov, Sega announced Hyenas in June 2023. The game was promised to be a PvPvE multiplayer experience, with players focusing on stealing items and Sega merchandise rather than the genre’s usual weapons. There had yet to be a release date given, but it now seems Hyenas won’t be coming out after all.

Was Hyenas Canceled? Answered

On Sept. 28, 2023, Sega released a “notice regarding implementation of structural reforms in the consumer area.” This document lays out some of their financial issues, some of them still stemming from COVID-19. The main takeaway is this important statement regarding Hyenas:

In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel “HYENAS” and some unannounced titles under development.

Despite the playable alpha the game held, it seemed that the long-term outlook of the game wasn’t all that great, so it won’t be moving forward in development. This news was especially surprising as there was a PC beta held earlier in September.

Developer Creative Assembly put out its own statement on the cancellation in the form of a tweet.

On the bright side, it seems the closure of the game wasn’t met with direct layoffs, and those working on the title will instead be shuffled around to other Sega projects. This is likely the end of the journey of Hyenas, but stranger things have happened in video games. If there does come a time that Sega resurrects this game, we’ll be sure you know about it.