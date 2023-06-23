When Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage Come Out? Possible Release Timeline Explained

Image Source: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s long-standing Assassin’s Creed franchise is looking to grow with new entries on the horizon. A brand new leak has sprung in the proverbial ship indicating a release window for the smaller Assassin’s Creed project that fans have known of for quite some time, along with a bevy of new information on what to expect. There’s a lot of information in the newest wave of rumors regarding the future of the alternate history franchise, and here’s what you need to know on the possible release timeline of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Revealed during the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward event, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be out on Oct. 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Assassin’s Creed was meant to be a secret when it was first announced in the 2022 Ubisoft Forward. However, there had been plenty of leaks leading up that reveal.

The project, codenamed “Project Rift,” was set to follow the story of Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a much smaller entry that would focus more on stealth and his early adventures. During the developer’s earnings call back in July 2022, it was revealed that a “smaller, premium title” would be delayed until 2023, with many believing it to be this very title. If this information proves correct, which Jason Schreier has cosigned, then this is the most information fans of Assassin’s Creed have gotten to date on what Mirage could hold.

Interestingly enough, the idea of a “full remake” of the first Assassin’s Creed game is the most intriguing prospect in the sea of leaks. Remakes have seen a ton of success and criticism, but with the Assassin’s Creed franchise experiencing tremendous change since the first game, this could be a return to the roots that some fans are hoping for.

That is everything you need to know on the release date of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you’re looking for more Assassin’s Creed content, be sure to check out our links below.

