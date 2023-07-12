What Do the Thought Bubbles with Faces Mean in Oxenfree 2? Explained

As you interact with Jacob, Violet, Charlie and Olivia on your adventures across Camina, you may have noticed that little speech or thought bubbles appear above their heads with Riley’s or another character’s face in them. If, like us, you’re wondering what these mean, then you’re in luck, as after a handful of playthroughs, we’ve got to the bottom of them.

Oxenfree 2 Character Face Speech Bubbles, Explained

When a thought bubble appears above a character, it means that that specific character is changing their view of someone for better or worse.

We noticed this happened most commonly with Jacob after we (as Riley) said something to him that would impact our relationship. Sometimes this was Riley being honest about her past. Other times it was her goofing around and making a joke with Jacob, strengthening their friendship.

Jacob isn’t the only character that will have these thought bubbles appear above them. Generally speaking, when I was more patient or understanding of what the kids Violet and Charlie were going through, the speech bubble with Riley’s face would pop-up above their heads.

Given that your relationships with other characters in Oxenfree 2 are tied to some of the game’s trophies and endings, this is your vague indicator that you’re impacting your own outcome.

Unfortunately, outside of Riley’s face appearing in the thought bubble, there’s no other indicator that you’ve positively or negatively impacted how that character views our protagonist. However, it’s normally easy enough to figure out based on the dialogue option you picked.

All Trophies Tied to Making Friends with Characters

Charlie’s Angel – Become friendly with Charlie.

– Become friendly with Charlie. A Brighter Shade of Violet – Become friendly with Violet.

– Become friendly with Violet. Hurt Healed – Become friendly with Olivia.

While there isn’t a trophy tied to having a good relationship with Jacob, I couldn’t help but want to be the guy’s friend. Plus, if you’re friendly with him, you’ll get a nice, positive ending. Though, the final decision you make in the game will also impact this most significantly.

