Category:
Guides

What Outfits You Should Wear to the Beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Time to hit the sands in style!
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:07 am
Image Source: Square Enix
Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to feature a colorful variety of new locations, including Costa del Sol where Cloud and the others will get to kick back and even throw on new beach outfits. If you’re wondering which outfits you should wear to the beach, here’s our handy guide that’ll help you make the choice.

Recommended Videos

Does It Matter Which Beach Outfit You Wear in FF7 Rebirth?

First off, does it even matter at all what beach outfit you choose to wear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Well, it depends on what your endgame goals are. If you prefer to throw caution to the wind and just wear what you feel looks good on Cloud and the others, then you’re certainly welcome to. The game gives you that liberty and won’t punish you for it.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which beach outfits should you wear
Image Source: Square Enix

However, if you want to have Cloud bond more closely with Aerith or Tifa, then your outfit choice does indeed matter. If you’ll recall in Remake, your behavioral choices with both Tifa and Aerith influenced what dresses they ended up wearing during the Don Corneo chapters. It’s essentially the same thing again this time around, but Cloud’s choice of fashion in tandem with theirs is what impacts the outcome.

If your outfit “matches” what Tifa and/or Aerith wears, you’ll earn points with either or both of them upon interacting in later scenes. You can get both of them to match, and earn points for both if you wish. Or if you’re adamant about focusing on either Tifa or Aerith, you can ensure just one of them matches and gets points.

All Beach Outfits & Which Ones Match in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which beach outfits match eachother
Image Source: Square Enix

Below we’ve listed all of the beachwear outfits for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa, and specifically which ones match with each other to influence relationship points. Sorry, but Barret doesn’t get to chip in on this particular beachside activity. He seems to prefer his sailor suit duds, at least for the time being.

The outfits themselves can be purchased via Companion Cards, which you earn by completing mini-games in the area around Costa del Sol.

  • Cloud’s Outfits –
    • Ocean Chocobo“A casual ensemble for those who want to go with the flow like a bird in their element”
    • Wild Surf“A Simple ensemble for those who want to cut loose and ride the biggest waves”
  • Tifa’s Outfits –
    • Shining Spirit
    • Majestic Glamour
  • Aerith’s Outfits –
    • Floral Delight
    • Pink Mermaid
Cloud’s OutfitTifa’s Matching OutfitAerith’s Matching Outfit
Ocean ChocoboMajestic GlamourFloral Delight
Wild SurfShining SpiritPink Mermaid

That concludes our guide that answers the question – what outfits should you wear to the beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which outfits you like the most.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as our official review of the game.

related content
Read Article Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga
Category:
Guides
Guides
Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Jake Su Jake Su Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud running through kalm
Category:
Guides
Guides
All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Phoenix summon Preparing for Battle in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga
Category:
Guides
Guides
Where to Find All Party Members in Gongaga in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Jake Su Jake Su Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
cloud running through kalm
Category:
Guides
Guides
All Party Member Locations in Kalm in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Phoenix summon Preparing for Battle in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Get All Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 29, 2024
Author
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.