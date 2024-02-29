What Outfits You Should Wear to the Beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to feature a colorful variety of new locations, including Costa del Sol where Cloud and the others will get to kick back and even throw on new beach outfits. If you’re wondering which outfits you should wear to the beach, here’s our handy guide that’ll help you make the choice.

Does It Matter Which Beach Outfit You Wear in FF7 Rebirth?

First off, does it even matter at all what beach outfit you choose to wear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Well, it depends on what your endgame goals are. If you prefer to throw caution to the wind and just wear what you feel looks good on Cloud and the others, then you’re certainly welcome to. The game gives you that liberty and won’t punish you for it.

Image Source: Square Enix

However, if you want to have Cloud bond more closely with Aerith or Tifa, then your outfit choice does indeed matter. If you’ll recall in Remake, your behavioral choices with both Tifa and Aerith influenced what dresses they ended up wearing during the Don Corneo chapters. It’s essentially the same thing again this time around, but Cloud’s choice of fashion in tandem with theirs is what impacts the outcome.

If your outfit “matches” what Tifa and/or Aerith wears, you’ll earn points with either or both of them upon interacting in later scenes. You can get both of them to match, and earn points for both if you wish. Or if you’re adamant about focusing on either Tifa or Aerith, you can ensure just one of them matches and gets points.

All Beach Outfits & Which Ones Match in FF7 Rebirth

Image Source: Square Enix

Below we’ve listed all of the beachwear outfits for Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa, and specifically which ones match with each other to influence relationship points. Sorry, but Barret doesn’t get to chip in on this particular beachside activity. He seems to prefer his sailor suit duds, at least for the time being.

The outfits themselves can be purchased via Companion Cards, which you earn by completing mini-games in the area around Costa del Sol.

Cloud’s Outfits – Ocean Chocobo – “A casual ensemble for those who want to go with the flow like a bird in their element” Wild Surf – “A Simple ensemble for those who want to cut loose and ride the biggest waves”



Tifa’s Outfits – Shining Spirit Majestic Glamour



Aerith’s Outfits – Floral Delight Pink Mermaid



Cloud’s Outfit Tifa’s Matching Outfit Aerith’s Matching Outfit Ocean Chocobo Majestic Glamour Floral Delight Wild Surf Shining Spirit Pink Mermaid

That concludes our guide that answers the question – what outfits should you wear to the beach in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which outfits you like the most.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as well as our official review of the game.