What Is Jack-O Pose? Meme Explained

Numerous new memes pop up on the internet, many of which come from the gaming community. Among them is the unique and weird Jack-O Pose meme, which has become popular recently. If you want to learn more about this meme, this guide can explain its origin in detail.

The Jack’O Pose Meme Origin

Jack-O Pose or Jack-O Crouch is a strange pose popularized by Jack-O Valentine from the Guilty Gear series. This meme has been around since 2019, with most of them consisting of redraws of other characters from various series performing the Jack-O Pose.

One of the earliest known Jack-O Pose memes was created by a Guilty Gear content creator called @munchyjr_, who posted a video titled “Absolute Queen.” It has received over four million views and features Jack-O and another Guilty Gear character, Potemkin, performing her iconic pose with the “Ordinary Days V2” song playing in the background.

The Jack-O Pose meme made another resurgence in August 2021 when Arc System Works announced Jack-O as the second Guilty Gear Strive’s DLC character in the first season pass. In fact, some fans even started the Jack-O Challenge trend, where participants took pictures or videos of themselves performing the sensational pose to make others laugh.

The meme’s popularity is likely caused by the pose being quite ridiculous and sexual. Coupled with the fact that it was originally performed by an attractive female character, it is not strange it became popular among the gaming community before it became widely spread to other internet users.

Since the pose itself is unique, it is not challenging for other fandoms to portray other characters performing Jack-O Crouch. Thanks to this, those who are unfamiliar with the Guilty Gear series can instantly understand the meme without knowing the origin of the pose.

That’s everything you need to know about the Jack’O Pose meme. For more related content, you can check out our article on Guilty Gear Strive’s GG World.