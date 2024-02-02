What Does Poise Do in Elden Ring? Answered

There are a lot of Stats for players to keep track of in Elden Ring, so it’s understandable why so many players would rather focus on the ones they know, like Strength or Stamina, instead of fiddling around with random ones, like Poise. Keep reading to find out the purpose behind Poise in Elden Ring!

Poise in Elden Ring Explained

As you’re likely already aware, Poise is one of the many Stats in Elden Ring. Although it might not seem like it, there are very few Stats that are as important as Poise in the game. After all, it’s literally what keeps players on their feet!

The in-game definition of Poise in Elden Ring is “the degree to which you can resist collapsing under enemy attacks”, meaning it’s what keeps you standing in a fight.

Image Source: FromSoftware via IGDB

I don’t have to tell you how fatal it can be to collapse mid-fight in Elden Ring, so make sure you’re always keeping an eye on your Poise Stat!

How to Increase Poise in Elden Ring

Collapsing in the middle of a fight can be a death sentence in Elden Ring, so having a high Poise Stat is your best bet at survival in some areas. Thankfully, there are numerous ways for players to boost their Poise in Elden Ring.

One of the best ways for players to increase their Poise is by wearing armor, specifically heavy armor; heavy armor usually comes with the heftiest Poise increases, so if you’ve been walking around in the Elden Ring equivalent of Summer clothes, then that might be why you’re having trouble standing during fights.

One of the best armor sets for Poise is the Bull Goat Set, which, although quite hefty, offers players up to a whopping 100 Poise! In addition to wearing heavy armor, players can also increase their Poise through Ashes of War, various consumables, talismans, and Wondrous Physick combinations.

What Items Can Increase Poise?

As previously mentioned, there are other methods of increasing Poise than just wearing heavy armor. For example, many items are capable of increasing Poise minimally, or rather dramatically (though every bit helps!).

The Bull Goat’s Talisman, Leaden Hardtear, Baldachin’s Blessing, Radiant Baldachin’s Blessing, and Ironjar Aromatic are all fantastic items for Poise increases. If you’re not a huge fan of heavy armor or are just looking for extra ways of boosting your Poise, these items are all fantastic choices!

And that’s it for our deep dive into what Poise does in Elden Ring. It might not seem as important as some of your other Stats at first glance, but trust me; you definitely don’t want to be walking around with a low Poise Stat in Elden Ring. For more information Elden Ring content, be sure to search for Twinfinite.