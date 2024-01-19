What Carries Over in The Last of Us No Return

No Return is a new survival, rogue-like mode that’s been added to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. It’s as challenging as it sounds, and if you’re wondering what progress carries over in The Last of Us: No Return, here’s what you need to know.

Does Your Progress Carry Over in The Last of Us: No Return?

The short answer is, no, progress made in the story campaign of The Last of Us Part 2 and in your previous runs of No Return do not carry over. Whenever you start a run in No Return, you’re starting completely from scratch, which means that you don’t have access to any of your previously unlocked weapon upgrades or resources.

This is what makes the mode so challenging, especially when you take into account the fact that the encounters and maps are randomized each time, making it difficult to anticipate what’s coming next.

Image Source: Naughty Dog via Twinfinite

That being said, the one thing that you do keep from your runs is your milestone progress. For instance, the game will recognize how many skills you’ve unlocked and how many runs you’ve completed with Ellie, and this will be reflected in the Challenges tab of No Return.

As you complete more challenges and milestones with each character in the game, this will count towards your progress to unlocking even more characters to play around with in No Return. This is crucial, as every character starts with a different loadout in No Return, and caters to a different play style. So if you’re not really vibing with Ellie and Abby as your starting characters, you’ll want to push through a few runs with them anyway so that you can unlock other characters that might be more to your liking.

That’s all you need to know about progress carrying over in The Last of Us: No Return. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.