Alchemy is something you’ll need to get your head around to become a successful witcher. Powerful decoctions and special bombs can really give Geralt the edge in combat, and sometimes they’re actually necessary to even hit certain enemies. Of course, before you can use any of these items you’ll need to have either picked or purchased the correct herbs to craft them. Here’s where to find Celandine in The Witcher 3 if you’re struggling.

How to Find Celandine in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

We’re going to assume that you’re either new to The Witcher 3 or a returning player who hasn’t booted the game in a while if you’re reading this guide. And so for that reason, we’re going to list a location early in the game so that you can get your hands on Celandine as quickly as possible.

Celandine can be found right at the start of The Witcher 3, just a little southwest from the Inn in White Orchard. Note that Celandine grows only in specific spots in the game. You’re looking for a small cluster of yellow flowers, and a patch can be found just outside a small hut. We’ve pictured both the flower and the location below.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

There are also two merchants from whom you can purchase Celandine in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The first one is Tamira, who can be found when you head east from the sawmill. Celandine can also be purchased from a Herbalist, located at the Roadside Shrine in White Orchard.

There are a number of items that require Celandine in order to be crafted in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Here are some of them.

Superior Blizzard

Yellow Armor Dye

Enhanced Beast Oil

Superior Beast Oil

Samum

Green Mutagen

Reinald’s Philter

Enhanced Blizzard

Pops’ mold antidote

Wyvern Decoction

Swallow

That should be everything you need to know about where to find Celandine in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For more useful tips and guides on the game, here’s how to start New Game Plus, what the max level cap is, and where to find Arenaria.