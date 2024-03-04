The Thaumaturge Pride Flaw Explained

My first impression of Wiktor was that he was a timid guy set on solving mysteries. However, he turned out to be the most peculiar character, full of disdain for anyone who looks down on his craft. If you decide to indulge this side of him, your journey could become quite rocky. So, here is an explanation of the Pride flaw in The Thaumaturge and how to manage it effectively.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Pride Flaw in the Thaumaturge

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Pride is an innate flaw that you start your Thaumaturge adventure with. This flaw is what enables you to choose prideful dialogue options throughout the game. The more of those you make, the more you feed this flaw and the salutor associated with it. In turn, this lets you make even more prideful decisions, often to your detriment.

Should You Feed the Pride Flaw?

Everything you do in The Thaumaturge will have a specific effect on the ending, including the usage of the Pride flaw and dialogue options. These might seem minor in the start, such as a bit worse relation with a certain character. However, they tally up over time, resulting in worse and worse dialogue results.

So, the best tactic to go about these is to feed the flaw with as irrelevant choices as you can. These can be hard to identify at first, but soon, you’ll realize that fighting with random guests at a soiree isn’t the way to go about it. Instead, look around and exhaust the dialogues with other characters first and see whether they can increase your Pride enough.

Pride Flaw Lore in The Thaumaturge

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Wiktor, the main character of the game, made a pact more than 15 years ago with a salutor named Upyr. He offered him his heart and the flaw of Pride he carried in return for power. In time, he lost the connection with him due to his failed attempts to capture other solutions. However, thanks to Rasputin’s help, he managed to restore their bond and even empower it.

Upyr, along with other salutors you make a pact with, lives in your grimoire. This grimoire was gifted to you by your father and is the most important tool in a thaumaturgist’s arsenal. It can also be used as a notebook, but that would be kind of wasteful.

Anyway, with all this info, controlling your Pride flaw in The Thaumaturge should be easier than snapping your fingers. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about this or some other game, be sure to check out the plethora of other guides we have here on Twinfinite.