Need to know the Tekken 8 preload and download size details? The latest iteration of Bandai Namco’s fighting series is nearly here, and those who have pre-ordered will want to install it as soon as possible. We’ve collected all the information you need on how to preload the game, plus how much space it’ll take up on your hard drive. Let’s take a look!

Tekken 8 Preload Time

So far, the Tekken 8 preload date and time has not been confirmed.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game on a digital storefront and want to install it early so you can dive in at midnight on release day, that option isn’t available just yet. Equally, Bandai Namco hasn’t even confirmed the option as a feature. On the game’s website there’s no mention of an early preload, even for launch editions of the game.

Of course, that’s not to say that a Tekken 8 preload time won’t emerge in the future. We’re still a few weeks off the game’s release, meaning there’s plenty of time for an announcement. Preloads don’t tend to go active until the week prior to launch, so it’s worth holding out hope.

We’ll endeavor to update this guide as soon as any news emerges on a preload time for Tekken 8. Until then hold tight and hope for the best!

Tekken 8 Download Size Details

Image Source: Bandai Namco

Similarly, we’ve yet to hear about how big the Tekken 8 download size will be. For reference, the closed beta test that took place in October 2023 took up just under 19 GB. Of course, the full game will be a good amount larger; we anticipate needing at least 50 GB of free space on your system.

File sizes do tend to vary from platform to platform, so it’s important to know how big it’ll be on your specific device. To find out, it’s worth keeping an eye on the game’s Steam page, PlayStation Store listing, and Xbox Store listing. Once the information’s out there, you’ll find your specific file size.

That’s everything we know so far about the Tekken 8 preload and download size. For more on the game, be sure to check out the guides below.