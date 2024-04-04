In Tank Legends, the tank with the bigger guns always wins, which makes it particularly hard to get anywhere when you’re new to the game. Thankfully, you can get a better footing with Roblox codes, granting you free stuff to even the playing field a bit. Sound good? Try these Tank Legends codes then!

All Active Tank Legends Codes in Roblox

As of right now, these are all available Roblox codes for Tank Legends:

20KLIKES : Redeem this code for a temporary Double Gem Boost

: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Gem Boost Update3 : Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost

: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost 10KLIKES : Redeem this code for a temporary Double Boost

: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Boost Thanks1M : Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost

: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost Update2 : Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost

: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost 1KLIKES : Redeem this code for a temporary Double Coin Boost

: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Coin Boost Release: Redeem this code for 250 Coins

To make the most of these codes, you should use them as soon as possible. Most Roblox codes have a short lifespan, meaning once they expire, you won’t be able to collect the free rewards.

All Expired Tank Legends Roblox Codes

Unfortunately, the following Tank Legends codes are no long available:

At this time, none of Tank Legends’ codes have expired

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Tank Legends

Like many other games on Roblox, Tank Legends has an in-game code redemption option. However, unlike Anime Souls, for example, Tank Legends tucks away the option behind some menu options. If you’re having trouble locating it, here’s how it works:

Select the paw print icon at the bottom of the screen. Next, choose the gift icon. Now type in a valid Tank Legends code. They are not case-sensitive.

There you have it: all Tank Legends codes and how to redeem them. If you want to make the most of those free boosts, wait until you’re ready to battle, then use the code. For more related content, Twinfinite is chock full of code guides for your favorite Roblox games!

