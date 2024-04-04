Category:
Guides
Codes

Tank Legends Codes

Be the best tank trainer there ever was with these codes.
Image of Brady Klinger-Meyers
Brady Klinger-Meyers
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 09:43 am
all active roblox codes in tank legends
Image via Roblox Corporations

In Tank Legends, the tank with the bigger guns always wins, which makes it particularly hard to get anywhere when you’re new to the game. Thankfully, you can get a better footing with Roblox codes, granting you free stuff to even the playing field a bit. Sound good? Try these Tank Legends codes then!

Recommended Videos

All Active Tank Legends Codes in Roblox

As of right now, these are all available Roblox codes for Tank Legends:

  • 20KLIKES: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Gem Boost
  • Update3: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost
  • 10KLIKES: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Boost
  • Thanks1M: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost
  • Update2: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Damage Boost
  • 1KLIKES: Redeem this code for a temporary Double Coin Boost
  • Release: Redeem this code for 250 Coins

To make the most of these codes, you should use them as soon as possible. Most Roblox codes have a short lifespan, meaning once they expire, you won’t be able to collect the free rewards.

All Expired Tank Legends Roblox Codes

Unfortunately, the following Tank Legends codes are no long available:

  • At this time, none of Tank Legends’ codes have expired

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Tank Legends

Like many other games on Roblox, Tank Legends has an in-game code redemption option. However, unlike Anime Souls, for example, Tank Legends tucks away the option behind some menu options. If you’re having trouble locating it, here’s how it works:

  1. Select the paw print icon at the bottom of the screen.
  2. Next, choose the gift icon.
  3. Now type in a valid Tank Legends code. They are not case-sensitive.

There you have it: all Tank Legends codes and how to redeem them. If you want to make the most of those free boosts, wait until you’re ready to battle, then use the code. For more related content, Twinfinite is chock full of code guides for your favorite Roblox games!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes
tower of fantasy
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Roblox Tower Heroes: All the Latest Codes
Roblox Tower Heroes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox Tower Heroes: All the Latest Codes
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes? (April 2024)
A promotional image from Bladers Rebirth.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes? (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes
tower of fantasy
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Roblox Tower Heroes: All the Latest Codes
Roblox Tower Heroes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Roblox Tower Heroes: All the Latest Codes
Dylan Chaundy Dylan Chaundy Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes? (April 2024)
A promotional image from Bladers Rebirth.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox Bladers Rebirth Codes? (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 4, 2024
Author
Brady Klinger-Meyers
Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story.