Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes (November 2024)

Swords and Sandals Immortals’ turn-based gladiatorial fights aren’t just done with your fists—gear is also very important. The Swords and Sandals Immortals codes you’ll find down below may not strictly give the best gear, but hey, free is free!

All Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes

Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes (Active)

BARREL : Unique helmet

: Unique helmet OIMATE : Unique piece of gear

: Unique piece of gear HATOFHAM : Unique piece of gear

: Unique piece of gear RAARGH : Unique Breastplate

: Unique Breastplate COMMABUG: Flavor/Lore Text

Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes (Expired)

There aren’t any currently expired codes as far as we are aware.

How to Redeem Codes in Swords and Sandals Immortals

Navigate to the Weaponsmith node on the circular main menu.

Click on the Enter Code node in the Weaponsmith menu.

Type the code in the input field.

Click “Enter Code” and bam! The new loot is yours.

Why is My Code Not Working?

If entering the code gives you an error, there are a few things you can double-check to make sure the code is right.

Expired codes: It seems the Swords and Sandals Immortals codes don’t expire, but keep an eye out for future codes from the devs.

It seems the Swords and Sandals Immortals codes don’t expire, but keep an eye out for future codes from the devs. Spelling errors: These codes don’t exactly roll off the tongue, so double or triple-checking each letter will help diminish errors.

These codes don’t exactly roll off the tongue, so double or triple-checking each letter will help diminish errors. Already claimed codes: If you already have unique gear, you’ve likely already used a code, as they are likely one-time use per account.

How to Get More Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes

There haven’t been new codes for Swords and Sandals Immortals in a while, but you could potentially find new ones in a couple of ways.

You can join the game developer’s official Discord.

You can find codes on the game’s official Steam discussions.

That’s all we have on Swords and Sandals Immortals codes and how to use them. We hope the unique gear serves you well in your battles.

