Super Mario RPG Booster Tower Portraits Puzzle Solution

Super Mario RPG is generally a pretty easy game, but you’ll occasionally stumble upon the odd puzzle that may leave you stuck for a bit. Don’t fret, though; that’s where we come in. Here’s how to solve the Booster Tower portraits puzzle in Super Mario RPG.

How to Solve Booster Tower Portraits Puzzle in Super Mario RPG

If you’ve been paying attention to your surroundings in Super Mario RPG, you may have noticed that there’s a whole line of portraits on the wall on the first floor of Booster Tower. By examining each of these portraits, you’ll see the identities of each Booster and know which generation each one is from.

However, it’s easy to look over these and continue climbing the tower. Near the top, you’ll find a locked door with a note next to it asking you to examine the portraits in the order of oldest to youngest. If you pick a portrait out of order, you’ll be thrown into a combat encounter and the puzzle will be reset.

At this point, you could go all the way back down to examine the portraits for the answer, but why do that when we have the solution right here?

From left to right, examine the Booster portraits in this order: 6, 5, 3, 1, 2, 4.

After examining the portraits, a key will appear, so pick it up and enter the locked room to claim your prize.

Booster Tower Portraits Puzzle Reward

To reward you for your efforts, you’ll get the Chain Chomp weapon, which can only be used exclusively by Bowser. This is a pretty nifty weapon that deals very high damage, and you’ll have this equipped on Bowser for quite some time before you start feeling the need for another upgrade.

And that’s how to solve the Booster Tower portraits puzzle in Super Mario RPG. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.