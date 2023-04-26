Image Source: Crunchyroll

With the release of Street Figher Duel on mobile devices, players are scrambling to make the best team. There are currently only two teams that quickly rise to the top above the rest. That’s because the growing roster is still limited and a few characters are in their own league, ranked way above everyone else. Therefore, the two best teams are made up of the S-rank characters, and A-rank characters, respectively. But there’s more to it than that. It just so happens that the teams have incredible synergies that truly make them the cream of the crop. Read on to find out more about the Street Fighter Duel tier list: best Street Fighter Duel teams, and gain insight on how to build your own teams as the game evolves.

Image Source: Crunchy Roll

The best team consists of:

M. Bison

Rose

Jury

Abel

This team is an absolute monstrosity that smashes through everything in its path with sheer power. All four of these characters are A-rarity and considered to be among the most powerful in the game on an individual basis and at the top of their classes. And that’s ridiculous since M. Bison, Juri, and Rose are all from the Infernal faction. Having multiple factions on a team gives a considerable amount of buffs. When you have two factions on a team, you’re granted a +15% attack, and if three of the same faction are on your team, you also gain a +15% HP bonus. Wow.

M. Bison is the star of the show and is currently at the top of everyone’s list for best character of the game. Just like in the lore of the story, his Psycho power is ridiculously OP. He has the highest attack damage, and his Ultimate Nightmare spin kicks are guaranteed to give a Weakened negative status to the opponent it hits. This effect lowers their attack by 5% and can stack up to 10 times. As soon as the battle starts, he deals a massive amount of Soul damage as an AoE to all enemies.

As a last resort, if he’s about to lose all his HP, as long as one teammate is alive, Bison will become immune to damage for three seconds and regain 40% of his max HP, and then he unleashes yet another AoE Soul attack to all enemies! Whaaat…

Rose is the best Support character, especially in this case, since she helps dish out more Soul damage. Her Illusion Spark attack is a mighty attack that hits an enemy seven times and then grants a random status buff for either critical attacks, speed, combo pressure, or accuracy. Her other forms of support are her ability to heal HP with her Soul Fortune, reduce damage, and inflict the Weaken negative status effect just like M. Bison.

Juri is at the top of the Assassin class which allows her to deal crazy amounts of damage with her special attacks. And she doesn’t just stop there. Her main Fuharenjin super hits multiple targets and prevents control effects, which are silence, stun, charms, and taunt.

As she does more damage, her dodge stat increases making it harder and harder for enemies to hit her. And to seal the deal, her AoE attack not only induces Weakened to enemies, but her attacks only get stronger against Weakened enemies by ignoring 30% of their defense. Wicked.

To complete this nightmare team, Abel is the defensive tank of the team but also has a top-damage attack, which makes him the best tank in the game. His repertoire of attacks only hit single targets, but that’s okay since the rest of this team comp has plenty of AoE. Plus, this means that any lingering enemies will be taken out quickly by one of Abel’s attacks.

And there’s more to his membership than that because three of Abel’s four attacks have the unique ability to grant shields to your teammates. And considering who your teammates are in this setup, that’s mad scary. Shields fully block one attack negating all damage from that attack. Finally, Abel’s passive buffs his attack and defense simultaneously, and his Tornado Throw has a good chance to Stun an enemy, making them useless for a limited amount of time.

As you can see, if you’re in it to win it, this is the team to collect and use. All of their powers and abilities synergize for maximum effect while providing the complete package. You have maximum Soul attack, along with Weakened negative status, HP healing, and an absolute fortress of a defensive tank. You also have a character immune to control effects, and with that, all of your bases are covered while you unleash an offensive rush that will leave all of your opponents crushed into dust. When it comes to being number one, these characters do it best and consistently.

The second best team to use consists of:

Dhalsim

C. Viper

Elena

Beast Zangief

Dhalsim has two AoE attacks that are both Flame-based and one of them can inflict the Burn negative status effect. Burn continues dealing damage over time to the opponent for up to 15 seconds and stacks up to 20 times. Dhalsim can also meditate and buff his Flame damage and accuracy, and beyond that, his Flame damage naturally goes up as he takes damage. This is why Dhalsim is the other king of damage-dealing in this game, making him another good focus for a top-tier team.

C. Viper is the other Flame character in your team comp that helps with your faction bonus. She complements your squad by having two AoE attacks that are Flame-based, and she also has a self-buff passive ability that increases her attack and accuracy stats. Finally, she gives your team’s attack a huge boost by synergizing with Dhalsim’s burn effect; performing a Burning Kick attack that removes the Burn debuff stacks but in return, deals instant damage increased by each Burn stack. Now that’s fire!

Elena is here as the second-best support who also synergizes best with this team comp. She’s a healer, and that’s important since this team doesn’t have a full-on tank because Dhalsim needs to get hit to do more damage. So instead of your team’s tank being hit in place of Dhalsim, Elena helps heal Dhalsim as he’s being hit. Her passive also instantly increases the HP of the team member whose attack is the highest, which is also Dhalsim. And finally, her two other support attacks heal and grant a 20% damage reduction to your entire team.

Beast Zangief is the final choice for this team because he is not a full-on Tank, and is a Balanced member instead. This gives him all-around great abilities that help this team on many different levels. His passive gives him a speed buff that goes along with his Wind Wolf Assault Super attack’s attack and speed buff, meaning Beast Zangief will also help your team’s damage output.

But it’s his support and negative status abilities that truly shine on this team. His other two attacks are both AoE, with the first decreasing the enemy team’s healing and inflicting Bleed, which is similar to Burn in that it causes the opponent to lose 1% of their max HP per second. The second attack, Wild Beast Spin, hits up to seven times, and each time can Stun the victim while giving ‘Gief super armor. That’s a beast.

Now you understand what makes these two teams rise above the rest in terms of the roles each member plays within their comp and how it all comes together. And that’s why these are the Street Fighter Duel tier list: best Street Fighter Duel teams for you to use ASAP. Keeping all of this in mind, you’ll also enjoy putting together your own teams, while knowing what to look for as the game grows.

Related Posts