SteamWorld Heist 2 All Companions Locations & Attributes Guide

SteamWorld Heist II’s party system allows for a varied amount of companions to go on missions. Beyond that, players can split their crew to tackle multiple smaller targets in a day before resting. Each crewmate has a set of unique attributes that are consistent regardless of their class choice. Players can seek to fill out their crew roster with certain class strengths or particular attributes. As such, players can take advantage of this handy SteamWorld Heist 2 companions locations and attributes guide.

Daisy Clutch (“The Orphaned Adventurer”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Daisy Clutch is a sniper by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Stun Gun’ Active Two – Causes one point of damage.

– Can stun enemies for one turn ‘Studious’ Passive N/A – Decreases the Cog cost of all abilities by one

– This decrease is limited to a minimum of one Cog cost

Where can Daisy Clutch be found by the player?:

Players who skip the in-game tutorial will find her already as part of their crew. However, if you take part in the tutorial, you will play a short mission sequence as Daisy before rescuing Leeway’s submarine.

Wesley Hotchkiss (“The Honorable Gentlebot”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Wesley Hotchkiss is a reaper by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Grenadier’ Passive N/A – Can use one grenade item, per turn, for free ‘Veteran Wardog’ Passive N/A – All Wesley’s attacks do +1 damage for each enemy scrapped for the rest of the turn

– Stacks up to a bonus of +3

Where can Wesley Hotchkiss be found by the player?:

If you skip the in-game tutorial, you will find him already as part of your crew. However, if you take part in the tutorial, you will play a short mission sequence where Wesley assists in rescuing Leeway’s submarine before the adventure truly begins.

Cornelius “Hightower” Column (“The Poetic Colossus”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Cornelius “Hightower” Column is a brawler by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Abs of Steel’ Active One – Cornelius becomes invulnerable for the entirety of the turn

– Cornelius taunts enemies to attack him ‘Body Butter’ Active Two Upgrade of ‘Abs of Steel’

– Ability becomes a free action

– Ability doesn’t end your turn

Where can Cornelius “Hightower” Column be found by the player?:

Cornelius “Hightower” Column’s ‘Abs of Steel’ ability is one which can be used in a variety of ways. From allowing your allies a hasty retreat, or some room to take a well-aligned shot, Cornelius’s abilities can distract your foes.

While all companions of Steam World Heist II can be recruited for a simple Gallons fee, the location they may appear to the player is seemingly randomized. However, players can scour the watering holes and rest stops of the Oceanic Shard and they’ll soon stumble across them eventually.

Sola “Sol” Fathom (“The Mystical Aquanaut”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Sola “Sol” Fathom is an engineer by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Eldrich Beam’ Active 10 turns between uses – Fires a piercing projectile

– 5 shot damage

– Provides an aim line

– Reduce cooldown by one turn each time Sola scraps an enemy ‘Secrets of the Deep’ Active 10 turns between uses Upgrade of ‘Eldrich Beam’

– Turned into a free action

– Sola is healed by one, each time Sola scraps an enemy

Where can Sola “Sol” Fathom be found by the player?:

Sola’s ‘Eldrich Beam’ can take down swathes of low-health enemies, or provide just that little bit of extra firepower when the need arises. Especially when it’s upgraded, Sola can become a self-healing, independent member of your crew who can dish damage out and heal themselves when they take some of their own.

The companions of Steam World Heist II can be recruited for a Gallons fee, from one of the many rest-stops and watering holes of the Oceanic Shard. However, there are no fixed locations for any of the companions, so players should venture around the bars of the Shard to find the companion they’re looking for.

Dame Judy Wrench (“The Seasoned Master”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Dame Judy Wrench is a boomer by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Harsh Language’ Active 3 turns between uses – Dame can attack any enemy within the discovered area

– 3 explosive damage

– Provides splash damage ‘Sick Burn’ Active N/A Upgrade of ‘Harsh Language’

– +1 explosive damage

– Turned into a free action

– Causes ‘burning’

– Chains to nearby enemies, within Aura 2

Where can Dame Judy Wrench be found by the player?:

If it were true what they say about ‘sticks and stones’, then Dame Judy Wrench’s ability wouldn’t be nearly as effective. Especially when upgraded, her ‘Harsh Language’ ability can deal a significant amount of free damage but also cause immediate splash damage and long-lasting burn damage to surrounding enemies.

Similarly to the rest of her recruitable crewmates, the Dame cannot be found at a specific location. However, if players wish to damage foes with her scathing remarks, she can be found loitering around any one of the Shard’s bars and dives.

Barbara “Crowbar” Crowe (“The Cocky Gallon Hunter”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Barbara “Crowbar” Crowe is a flanker by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Hollow Frame’ Passive N/A – Barbara can do very high jumps to reach out of reach platforms ‘Bad Vibes’ Passive N/A – When Barbara deals damage, she also deals four points of damage

– Extended damage effects ground enemies

– Extended damage effects within Aura 2

– This damage ignores armor

Where can Barbara “Crowbar” Crowe be found by the player?:

Barabara’s extensive movement is only bolstered by her ‘Hollow Frame’ passive ability. Especially when paired with her ‘Bad Vibes’ ability, she can flank enemy positions and deal extensive amounts of damage not only to specific enemy targets but their surrounding entourage.

If players wish to take advantage of Barbara’s fluid footwork, then they’ll have to hunt her down across the Oceanic Shard. Parallel to the other companions of Steam World Heist II, she is not fixed on one particular location. However, players can find her at any one of the rest stops – from the northernmost reaches to the tropical southern points.

Rosa “Chimney” Rivet (“The Boisterous Brawler”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Rosa “Chimney” Rivet is a brawler by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Tit for Tat’ Passive N/A – When Rosa is attacked and damaged, the attacker suffers two points of damage ‘Double Down’ Active N/A



5 turns between uses – For one turn, Rosa’s primary attack fires / hits twice

Where can Rosa “Chimney” Rivet be found by the player?:

Rosa’s ‘Tit for Tat’ passive ability lends helpfully to either a particularly aggressive or defensive playstyle. While the damage taken will still definitely hurt, it should hopefully sting a little less when your attacker takes some scrapes of their own in retaliation.

If Rosa’s bulky brawler frame is one they wish to accept into their crew lodgings, then she can be found anywhere on the Oceanic Shard. Any of the sea’s resting locations can house her, and her location is randomized so players should be ready to hunt for her.

Beacon Potts (“The Nervous Triggerbot”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Beacon Potts is a sniper by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Scram’ Active N/A



5 turns between uses – Select a tile and instantly teleport to that location

– Tile has to be within the area previously explored by crew ‘Sneakstrike’ Active N/A



5 turns between uses Upgrade of ‘Scram’

– Turned into a free action

– Beacon now turns invisible for one turn after teleporting

Where can Beacon Potts be found by the player?:

Especially if kept as a Sniper, Beacon’s ‘Scram’ ability can allow for some truly mesmerizing ricocheted shots. When upgraded to ‘Snaekstrike’, the fragile frame of Steam World Heist II’s steambot cyclops is protected as they can scuttle away from danger and stay invisible while they take potshots at the enemy.

Considering the far-reaching effects of Beacon’s sniper shots, if players are hoping to incorporate them into their team then they’ll have to search for them. Beacon can be found at any one of Steam World Heist II’s watering holes, and can be recruited for a fair Gallons fee.

Tristan Torque (“The Hype-Bot”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Tristan Torque is an engineer by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Always Prepared’ Passive N/A – Repair items can be used as free actions

– Whenever Tristan heals someone else, they also heal one point ‘Believe’ Passive N/A – Attacks that normally end Tristan’s turn, won’t

Where can Tristan Torque be found by the player?:

Torque’s uniquely altruistic suite of abilities makes them a cohesive part of any crew they join. While ‘Always Prepared’ allows players to strategically heal their team more frequently, ‘Believe’ allows Tristan Torque to take a more combative role.

As with the rest of the employable companions in Steam World Heist II, Torque is an optional addition to your team. They can be found at any one of the save locations in the overworld, however their position is randomized so players should be ready to go searching for them.

Poe Phroggi (“The Con Bot’s Daughter”)

All companions in Steam World Heist II can change their classes, depending on the weapon type they wield. However, Poe Phroggi is a flanker by default.

Ability Name Ability Status # Uses Per Mission Ability Description ‘Hasty’ Passive N/A – Poe’s movement range receives a +2 bonus

– +1 to walk range

– +1 to sprint range ‘Slippery’ Passive N/A – 50% chance for Poe to evade each incoming projectile

Where can Poe Phroggi be found by the player?:

Poe Phroggi may not be the only default flanker in Steam World Heist II, but players can incorporate her unique dodging prowess to take some calculated risks on the battlefield. Using her ‘Slippery’ ability, players may find Poe leaving even the most dastardly combat situations unscathed.

If players want to take advantage of Poe’s bullet-dodging abilities, then they can find her enjoying the atmosphere at any one of the Oceanic Shard’s bars and rest stops. However, players should be ready for a lengthy exploration, as her location is randomized.

