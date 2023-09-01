Starfield Sanctum Universum: How to Join & Where to Find the Chest

There are a ton of characters to meet on your journey in Starfield, and a lot of these will belong to various factions, groups and even religious bodies. In those early hours, things can get a little bit overwhelming, but fear not as we’re here to cut through the sci-fi jargon and clearly explain what the deal is with all of this. Here’s everything you need to know about Sanctum Universum in Starfield.

Who Are Sanctum Universum?

Sanctum Universum are a space-bound religion, as we noted above. Essentially, it’s a Christianity/ Catholicism-adjacent religion where people are just fully invested in worshiping God.

Depending on the choices you make early on in the game, you may or may not actually need to pay all that much attention to the group.

How to Join Sanctum Universum

If you want to join Sanctum Universum, you’ll need to pick the ‘Raised Universal’ trait as you’re creating your character at the beginning of the game.

Not only will this mean you’ll have caring brothers and sisters all around the universe, but it also means you can visit their HQ when you reach New Atlantis. While this might not sound all that interesting, it certainly does when you realize there’s a chest here that you’ll only be able to access if you do join Sanctum Universum in Starfield.

Where to Find Sanctum Universum Chest in Starfield

The Sanctum Universum headquarters can be found on Jemison, New Atlantis. Head to the Lodge via the NAT, then turn left and look for the white and golden building, as shown in the screenshot down below:

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

To find the chest, you need to go inside the Sanctum Universum church on New Atlantis and look for the chest sitting just to the right of Father Aquilas’ office door. Inside, you’ll find some medpacks, clothes and books all about the religion. It’s nothing game-changing, but we’re never going to turn down some free healables!

That's everything you need to know on Sanctum Universum in Starfield.