After the stress of the False Flag main quest, Kay now has time to kick back and play some Sabacc. It just so happens that the guy she rescued from the Imperials is a bit of a card shark! Now Kay has been invited to a secret Sabacc parlor run by Bosnok but where is the entrance? Find out below in the Star Wars Outlaws Shadows of Deceit walkthrough.

Shadows of Deceit: How to Get into Bosnok’s Parlor

Bosnok is waiting for Kay to join him in a high-stakes game of Kessel Sabacc in the parlor he now runs. The only problem is that this parlor is hidden away with a secret entrance accessed from behind the main area . If you are finding it difficult to find a way into Bosnok’s parlor then check out our Shadows of Deceit walkthrough.

How to Find the Secret Entrance to Bosnok’s Parlor

Start off outside of Makal’s Gambling Parlor in Mirogana. As you face out from the parlor, head straight until you get to the Fathier races tables. Keep walking forwards with the Fathier tables on your right until you get to some stairs. Do not head up the stairs, instead go right and past the bar to a door that leads outside. From there you can grapple across the gap and find yourself on a platform with a door to your left. This is the entrance to Bosnok’s parlor! Don’t forget to take the collectible from the table outside before going inside.

There is also a small stash of resources and credits to be found below this area which you can grab any time:

To get to them, use the ladder to head down to the platform below instead of grappling across the gap. Grapple and swing towards the vents. Time it so you jump up to the platform as the top vent powers down for a moment. Quickly drop down and deactivate the vents while the bottom vent is temporarily powered down. Head back up and make your way out or into Bosnok’s Parlor.

Once you have found your way into Bosnok’s Parlor secret entrance you’ll be able to access it via the main door. Just head left from the main Mirogana entrance, down some steps, right and down some more steps.

