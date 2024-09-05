How to Make Merchants Restock Inventory in Star Wars Outlaws

Wondering how to get merchants in Star Wars Outlaws to restock their inventory? When going after rare materials that can only be bought from particular stores, getting the components needed to unlock abilities or upgrades can be a pain when they’re out of stock. Luckily, there are two ways to make Star Wars Outlaws merchants replenish their inventory to make the experience less of a grind.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Star Wars Outlaws Merchants Restock Inventory

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

The easiest way to get merchants in Star Wars Outlaws to restock their inventory is by flying out into orbit with the Trailblazer, followed by fast traveling back. This means manually returning back to your Trailblazer and taking off into space first to trigger the restock. Fast traveling between worlds does not work.

Once you’re in space, however, you can fast travel back to the closest fast travel point to your merchant of choice.

Take Hen Puon in Mirogana on Toshara for example; as far as we know, he is the only non-travelling merchant who sells Robuma Leather – an essential component for crafting the Scoundrel’s Pouch ability.

The problem is that Hen Puon only sells two lots of Robuma Leather at a time while Scoundrel’s Pouch needs four. After going back to the Trailblazer, sitting down in the pilot’s seat, selecting the prompt to “Take off” into orbit, fast traveling back to the nearby Crimson Dawn distract and returning to Hen Puon, his inventory of Robuma Leather was immediately restored – only taking a couple of minutes.

Restocking Over Time

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

If you haven’t been taking off into orbit, merchants will eventually restock their inventory at least every day. This is in real-time rather than in-game, however. The way the game progresses time seems to be in sync with your system.

After depleting Hen Puon’s Robuma Leather stock at 6 PM, we returned just past midnight without leaving Toshara to find it replenished. If you’re trying to build up your supply of essential materials quickly, the first method above is the way to go. On the other hand, this second method is handy to know so you can make use of it after having a break between sessions.

For more from the game, check out all choices and consequences in Star Wars Outlaws. If you’re unsure how much more of the campaign you have left, take a look at the complete Star Wars Outlaws quest list of all main story & side missions.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy