Can You Start a Fire in Sneaky Sasquatch?

Updates are coming thick and fast for Sneaky Sasquatch, the hit mobile game that quickly became one of the Apple Arcade’s biggest first-party titles. With a recent update adding hospitals, the devs are now teasing the arrival of a fire station to live out your firefighting fantasies. Here’s how to start a fire in Sneaky Sasquatch.

How to Make Sneaky Sasquatch Fires

At the time of writing (April 4), there is no way to make a fire in Sneaky Sasquatch.

That said, we know for certain that fires are due to land in the game very soon. Following the release of the Hospital Update in December 2023, the devs confirmed that firefighting would be the next expansion.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like the Firefighter Update is too far away. Over on the Sneaky Sasquatch Discord server, the devs have been sharing plenty of sneak peeks at the upcoming expansion. This means a release should come in the Spring, meaning there’s not too much longer to wait.

Until then, it’s impossible to make fires in Sneaky Sasquatch. Fire isn’t even a mechanic in-game just yet, though its arrival is now all but guaranteed.

What Will Fires Do in Sneaky Sasquatch?

When the Firefighter Update lands, fires in Sneaky Sasquatch will be an environmental hazard that you have to contend with. The expansion adds a driveable firetruck, which your sasquatch will hop in to head to the scene of a building or area on fire.

That said, it remains unclear whether fire does damage to the sandbox world, or if it’s just an interactive element that disappears as soon as you arrive at it. We’ll have to wait and see, but fires will likely crop up spontaneously while playing the game, with some urgency required to put it out in speedy time.

That’s all we know about fires in Sneaky Sasquatch so far. As soon as the expansion arrives and we know a bit more, we’ll update this guide. Until then, read up on all phone numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch.

