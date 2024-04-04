All Phone Numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch

Besides stealing food and playing sports, Sasquatch can also use a telephone to call various services. In this guide, we’ve made this helpful list containing all the phone numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch.
All Sneaky Sasquatch Phone Numbers List
|Name
|Phone Number
|Service
|Bank
|555-2265
|Open a bank account
|Dog Owner
|555-5678
|Obtain a dog
|Electronics Store
|555-6469
|Buy more cellular phone minutes
|Ferry Duck
|555-2267
|Chat with Ferry Duck
|Spaghetti Hotline
|555-7724
|Buy a Spaghetti
|Election Headquarters
|555-8683
|You must call this number during the Mayor Election quest
Shopping Bonanza
|555-7467
|Purchase various products
|Infomercial
|555-7226
|Obtain a medical diploma
|Billboard #2891
|555-2450
|Let you manage the West Highway billboard
|Billboard #8162
|555-2451
|Let you manage the East Highway billboard
Besides those phone numbers, there are also randomized numbers that you can use to call the Money Hotline. These numbers are located in various hidden locations, and you must utilize your Camera to read them.
- 182-6726
- 376-7278
- 448-2763
- 518-6482
- 827-3861
- 982-7365
Lastly, you can call emergency numbers if you require special services. You still need to spend one coin if you use the phone booth, but you won’t use your cellular phone minutes when you call with a cellular phone.
- 911
- 000
- 110
- 112
- 999
How to Use Phone in Sneaky Sasquatch
You can use a payphone booth or buy a cellular phone in Sneaky Sasquatch. There are numerous payphone booths in various locations, but you must pay one coin to use the service.
On the other hand, you can buy a cellular phone in the Electronics Store for 1,999 coins. The item comes with 300 cellular phone minutes, and you also get a Phone Number Book where you can record discovered phone numbers.
That's everything you need to know about all the phone numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch.