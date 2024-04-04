Category:
All Phone Numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch

Published: Apr 4, 2024
Sneaky Sasquatch Official Artwork.
Image Source: RAC7

Besides stealing food and playing sports, Sasquatch can also use a telephone to call various services. In this guide, we’ve made this helpful list containing all the phone numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch.

All Sneaky Sasquatch Phone Numbers List

NamePhone NumberService
Bank555-2265Open a bank account
Dog Owner555-5678Obtain a dog
Electronics Store555-6469Buy more cellular phone minutes
Ferry Duck555-2267Chat with Ferry Duck
Spaghetti Hotline555-7724Buy a Spaghetti
Election Headquarters555-8683You must call this number during the Mayor Election quest
Shopping Bonanza555-7467Purchase various products
Infomercial555-7226Obtain a medical diploma
Billboard #2891555-2450Let you manage the West Highway billboard
Billboard #8162555-2451Let you manage the East Highway billboard

Besides those phone numbers, there are also randomized numbers that you can use to call the Money Hotline. These numbers are located in various hidden locations, and you must utilize your Camera to read them.

  • 182-6726
  • 376-7278
  • 448-2763
  • 518-6482
  • 827-3861
  • 982-7365

Lastly, you can call emergency numbers if you require special services. You still need to spend one coin if you use the phone booth, but you won’t use your cellular phone minutes when you call with a cellular phone.

  • 911
  • 000
  • 110
  • 112
  • 999
You can use a cellular phone or a phone booth to call various numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch.
Image Source: RAC7 via Twinfinite

How to Use Phone in Sneaky Sasquatch

You can use a payphone booth or buy a cellular phone in Sneaky Sasquatch. There are numerous payphone booths in various locations, but you must pay one coin to use the service.

On the other hand, you can buy a cellular phone in the Electronics Store for 1,999 coins. The item comes with 300 cellular phone minutes, and you also get a Phone Number Book where you can record discovered phone numbers.

That’s everything you need to know about all the phone numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch. Twinfinite has more interesting content you may want to read, such as the best F2P-Friendly mobile Gacha games or the most played games this year.

Read Article Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (April 2024)
promo image for Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (April 2024)
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
Sneaker Resell Simulator Promo Image
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Sneaker Resell Simulator Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 4, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 4) – Full Schedule
Two characters in Monopoly GO.
Category: Guides
Guides
All Monopoly GO Events Today (April 4) – Full Schedule
Rowan Jones and others Rowan Jones and others Apr 4, 2024
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.