All Phone Numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch

Besides stealing food and playing sports, Sasquatch can also use a telephone to call various services. In this guide, we’ve made this helpful list containing all the phone numbers in Sneaky Sasquatch.

All Sneaky Sasquatch Phone Numbers List

Name Phone Number Service Bank 555-2265 Open a bank account Dog Owner 555-5678 Obtain a dog Electronics Store 555-6469 Buy more cellular phone minutes Ferry Duck 555-2267 Chat with Ferry Duck Spaghetti Hotline 555-7724 Buy a Spaghetti Election Headquarters 555-8683 You must call this number during the Mayor Election quest Shopping Bonanza 555-7467 Purchase various products Infomercial 555-7226 Obtain a medical diploma Billboard #2891 555-2450 Let you manage the West Highway billboard Billboard #8162 555-2451 Let you manage the East Highway billboard

Besides those phone numbers, there are also randomized numbers that you can use to call the Money Hotline. These numbers are located in various hidden locations, and you must utilize your Camera to read them.

182-6726

376-7278

448-2763

518-6482

827-3861

982-7365

Lastly, you can call emergency numbers if you require special services. You still need to spend one coin if you use the phone booth, but you won’t use your cellular phone minutes when you call with a cellular phone.

911

000

110

112

999

How to Use Phone in Sneaky Sasquatch

You can use a payphone booth or buy a cellular phone in Sneaky Sasquatch. There are numerous payphone booths in various locations, but you must pay one coin to use the service.

On the other hand, you can buy a cellular phone in the Electronics Store for 1,999 coins. The item comes with 300 cellular phone minutes, and you also get a Phone Number Book where you can record discovered phone numbers.

