sims-4-riviera-retreat
Image Source: EA Games
Category:
Guides

Sims 4 Riviera Retreat Kit & Cozy Bistro Kit Release Time Countdown

Time to relax at the Cozy Bistro
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 29, 2024 07:00 am

It is time to relax at the Riviera or grab a bite at the local bistro in The Sims 4. Two new kits are arriving very soon, packed full of items and objects for your Sims community. Whether your Sims like to read by a pool, or share tapas at a busy eatery, these kits are perfect. Find out below for the full details on Sims 4 Riviera Retreat & Cozy Bistro kits and the official release time!

Recommended Videos

Sims 4 Riviera Retreat & Cozy Bistro Release Time

The two new kits — Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro — will be released on all platforms at the same time. You will be able to purchase and download each pack for $4.99 on May 30, 2024. Bookmark our countdown to stay up to date with any changes!

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
1
8
:
5
9
:
3
5

The new kit packs have everything you need for a relaxed ambiance or a romantic time with a loved one. As part of The Sims 4 Season of Love, the Riviera Retreat kit allows your Sims to hang out by the pool surrounded by elegance mixed with a rustic charm. There are new textures, archways, and waterfalls to create the perfect vacation retreat. Decor items include crisp linen furniture, wicker lounge chairs, and pergolas draped with vines and flowers.

A cosy bistro in The Sims 4.
Image Source: EA Games

If you want somewhere where romance meets a mellow community vibe then the Cozy Bistro is perfect. The bistro can be an intimate evening out with a loved one, or a sweet place to meet friends during the day! This kit has items and decor that mix a vintage feel and classy ambiance to create a perfect spot for your Sims to meet and eat. The kit contains vintage awnings, furniture, and decor perfect for a classic bistro.

The two kits will have amazing ready-made builds waiting for you in the Gallery on May 30. The Cozy Bistro build and the Riviera Retreat Poolhouse can be used as they are, or you can use them as inspiration for your own creations.

For more Sims 4 content why not check out the Urban Homage and Party Essentials kits? Or, see which are our favorite Sims 4 mods to use in 2024.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get New Warzone Season 4 Rewards
Ghost holding a shiny pistol in Warzone.
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get New Warzone Season 4 Rewards
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica May 29, 2024
Read Article Roblox Onikami Legacy Codes (May 2024)
Character using a skill in Onikami Legacy
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Onikami Legacy Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get New Warzone Season 4 Rewards
Ghost holding a shiny pistol in Warzone.
Category: Guides
Guides
Call of Duty
Call of Duty
How to Get New Warzone Season 4 Rewards
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Solve Norfall Pass Puzzle in Wuthering Waves
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica May 29, 2024
Read Article Roblox Onikami Legacy Codes (May 2024)
Character using a skill in Onikami Legacy
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Onikami Legacy Codes (May 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 29, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.