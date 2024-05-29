Sims 4 Riviera Retreat Kit & Cozy Bistro Kit Release Time Countdown

It is time to relax at the Riviera or grab a bite at the local bistro in The Sims 4. Two new kits are arriving very soon, packed full of items and objects for your Sims community. Whether your Sims like to read by a pool, or share tapas at a busy eatery, these kits are perfect. Find out below for the full details on Sims 4 Riviera Retreat & Cozy Bistro kits and the official release time!

Sims 4 Riviera Retreat & Cozy Bistro Release Time

The two new kits — Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro — will be released on all platforms at the same time. You will be able to purchase and download each pack for $4.99 on May 30, 2024. Bookmark our countdown to stay up to date with any changes!

The new kit packs have everything you need for a relaxed ambiance or a romantic time with a loved one. As part of The Sims 4 Season of Love, the Riviera Retreat kit allows your Sims to hang out by the pool surrounded by elegance mixed with a rustic charm. There are new textures, archways, and waterfalls to create the perfect vacation retreat. Decor items include crisp linen furniture, wicker lounge chairs, and pergolas draped with vines and flowers.

If you want somewhere where romance meets a mellow community vibe then the Cozy Bistro is perfect. The bistro can be an intimate evening out with a loved one, or a sweet place to meet friends during the day! This kit has items and decor that mix a vintage feel and classy ambiance to create a perfect spot for your Sims to meet and eat. The kit contains vintage awnings, furniture, and decor perfect for a classic bistro.

The two kits will have amazing ready-made builds waiting for you in the Gallery on May 30. The Cozy Bistro build and the Riviera Retreat Poolhouse can be used as they are, or you can use them as inspiration for your own creations.

