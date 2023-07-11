Should You Use a Controller or Keyboard in Dave the Diver? Explained

The controls you choose for Dave the Diver can make the overall experience easier or more challenging as you explore the vast deep sea. That’s why it’s crucial to determine which device works best for you, whether it be a controller or a keyboard. So, if you want to start your journey right, we’ll explain which controls are the most suitable.

Keyboard Versus Controller in Dave the Diver

Those who prefer smooth movement controls should play Dave the Diver with a controller, while others who lean more toward aiming precision can utilize the keyboard. Of course, it’s entirely up to you to see which one suits you the best, so be sure to test both techniques.

The controller route is excellent for Dave’s sea exploration, allowing you swiftly move around the Blue Hole. Whenever there’s a boss battle, it can come in handy for attacks, given that you can easily dodge them at a faster rate. Button mashing is also more accessible, primarily when players are catching a fish.

Though, the keyboard works just as well as the controller, and you can utilize it to hit weak spots on enemies. I found it a bit more helpful with the sushi restaurant gameplay, especially for the beer pours. But if you want the complete package, you can switch between both controls whenever you deem them necessary.

Now that we've covered the keyboard versus controller conundrum, you can dive even further into the game with our best staff guide.