Roblox Tower Heroes: All the Latest Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 15, 2023 We searched for new codes!

While Roblox continues to go from strength to strength, one of the under-the-radar gems on the platform is Tower Heroes, which blends classic tower defense mechanics with addictive collect-’em-up gameplay. Though it’s largely an easy pick-up-and-play experience, it can get pretty challenging, especially on the Medium and Hard settings. Thankfully, though, there’re some codes that can gift players a bunch of handy freebies to help them out. In this guide, we’ll give you a rundown of all the latest codes in Roblox Tower Heroes. Let’s get into it, shall we?

All the Latest Codes in Tower Heroes

Easter2022 — Redeem for the Maoi Sticker (New)

TEAMUP — Redeem for the Team Up Sticker (New)

ENCORE — Redeem for Stickers and Characters

crispytyph — Redeem for Typh Hazel Stickers

SPOOKTACULAR — Redeem for Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

ENEMYPETS — Redeem for Spider Stickers

PVPUPDATE — Redeem for Modifier

ODDPORT — Redeem for Free Skin and Stickers

THSTICKER — Redeem for Free Stickers

2020VISION — Redeem for Free Streamer Skin

CubeCavern — Redeem for Free Wiz SCC Skin

HEROESXBOX — Redeem for Free Xbox Skin

PixelBit — Redeem for 20 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

To redeem a code in Tower Heroes, all you need to do is tap on the codes button on the lower left-side of your screen. It basically looks like the Roblox logo.

Next, click on the ‘Enter Code Here’ button and type in the specific code you want. It’s worth noting that the codes are case-sensitive so you’ll need to make sure that you’re putting capital letters and lower-case letters in the correct place, otherwise the codes won’t work.

That's everything you need to know about all the latest codes in Roblox Tower Heroes.