With Update 5 officially just around the corner, there’s a whole lot to look forward to in Roblox‘s Freeze Simulator game. From double coin events, shiny pet evolutions and pet and hat upgrades to bug fixes, egg hunts and even new shop pets, there’s plenty to get your teeth into right now in the pet-collecting freeze-’em-up experience. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering what all the Freeze Simulator codes are for June 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

Roblox Freeze Simulator Codes (Full List)

Update8 – Redeem this code to get 1,750 Coins (NEW)

– Redeem this code to get 1,750 Coins (NEW) 2KLikes – Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of 2x Luck (NEW)

– Redeem this code to get 15 minutes of 2x Luck (NEW) Update7 – Redeem this code to get 1,750 Coins

– Redeem this code to get 1,750 Coins 300KVisits – Redeem this code to get 1,750 Gems

– Redeem this code to get 1,750 Gems Update6 – Redeem this code to get 1,500 Coins

– Redeem this code to get 1,500 Coins EggHunt – Redeem this code to get 1,500 Gems

– Redeem this code to get 1,500 Gems Update5 – Redeem this code to get 1,250 Coins

– Redeem this code to get 1,250 Coins ShinyPets – Redeem this code to get 1,250 Gems

– Redeem this code to get 1,250 Gems SONIC – Redeem this code to get a free pet

– Redeem this code to get a free pet SorryForTheDelay – Redeem this code to get 30m of 2x Coins

– Redeem this code to get 30m of 2x Coins SorryForTheDelay2 – Redeem this code to get 30m of 2x Luck

– Redeem this code to get 30m of 2x Luck sub2gravy – Redeem this code to get a Free Reward

– Redeem this code to get a Free Reward sub2viper – Redeem this code to get a Free Reward

– Redeem this code to get a Free Reward sub2creptiez – Redeem this code to get a Free Reward

– Redeem this code to get a Free Reward sub2kanshy – Redeem this code to get a Free Reward

– Redeem this code to get a Free Reward sub2russo – Redeem this code to get a Free Reward

– Redeem this code to get a Free Reward sub2baxtrix – Redeem this code to get a Free Reward

– Redeem this code to get a Free Reward Release — Redeem for 250 Coins

— Redeem for 250 Coins New — Redeem for 250 Gems

— Redeem for 250 Gems TwitterRelease — Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet

— Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet Fancy — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Update1 — Redeem for 250 Coins

— Redeem for 250 Coins HeavenAndLava — Redeem for 250 Gems

— Redeem for 250 Gems LateUpdate1 — Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power

— Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power 250Likes — Redeem for 250 Coins

— Redeem for 250 Coins 500Likes — Redeem for 500 Coins

— Redeem for 500 Coins 2KFavorites — Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck

— Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck Update2 — Redeem for 500 Coins

— Redeem for 500 Coins Crafting — Redeem for 500 Gems

— Redeem for 500 Gems 1KLikes — Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet

Roblox Freeze Simulator Codes (Expired)

At the time of writing, all codes currently work in the game. Pretty cool, right?

How to Redeem Freeze Simulator Codes in Roblox

Launch the game, and on the left hand of the screen look for the blue Twitter bird icon and tap on it. Next, carefully enter one of the codes above. Press the ‘Redeem’ button. Enjoy your new freebies!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on all the Freeze Simulator codes in Roblox as of June 2022. For more tips, tricks and guides, search for Twinfinite, or see more of our coverage on the game below. And as always, if you have a question that hasn’t been answered on the site, feel free to reach out in the comments below and we’ll try our best to lend a hand.

