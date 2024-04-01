Earthscape Tycoon emphasizes combat between other players through the use of weapons and sci-fi equipment like tanks and vehicles. That’s fine and all, but newcomers often feel the sting of defeat too soon. Thankfully, Roblox codes can level the playing field. If that’s you or you just want free stuff, here’s all Roblox Earthscape Tycoon codes available now.

All Valid Earthscape Tycoon Codes in Roblox

As of right now, these are the only active Roblox codes in Earthscape Tycoon:

1000LIKES: Redeem this code for 50,000 Krones.

Like most Roblox codes, you should redeem them as soon as possible considering they’re temporary. Once a code expires, you can no longer use it to gain free in-game rewards. In this case, Krones are needed to purchase upgrades, weapons, and more equipment to use against other players.

All Expired Earthscape Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Sadly, all of the following codes are invalid:

200KVISITS : Redeem this code for 65,000 Krones.

: Redeem this code for 65,000 Krones. 500LIKES : Redeem this code for 65,000 Krones.

: Redeem this code for 65,000 Krones. 50KVISITS : Redeem this code for 30,000 Krones.

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Krones. RELEASE: Redeem this code for 25,000 Krones.

How to Redeem Roblox Codes in Earthscape Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox Codes in Earthscape Tycoon is super easy! After you boot up the game, look on the left part of the screen. See the bird icon? Click on that.

In the text box that appears, either type in a valid Earthscape Tycoon code, or copy and paste from the list above, and then select Redeem. The free goodies will be automatically added to your inventory.

With that said and done, you now have everything you need to know about Earthscape Tycoon codes in Roblox. It cannot be overstated just how helpful codes can be, especially when you’re first starting out. In fact, Twinfinite has loads of Roblox codes lists to discover down below. You’ll likely find one for one of your favorite games!

