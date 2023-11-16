Risk of Rain Returns Mods – Are There Mods for RoRR?

Mods can really improve a game. Or finish what developers did not. I'm looking at you, Todd.

A remaster of the legendary Risk of Rain recently came out, and players are already looking for ways to mod the game to their own tastes. Keep reading to learn everything about the currently available Risk of Rain Returns mods (and whether more are on the way).

All Current Risk of Rain Returns Mods

While the original game’s modding community was rather illustrious, modding support for Risk of Rain Returns still remains limited due to how recently it was released. However, there is a way you can enhance your gameplay even now.

Risk of Rain Returns Better Item Descriptions

This mod is by martini_mil on Reddit. It alters the descriptions of all the items in the game. They are pretty vague in the current version of RoRR, which makes the learning curve even steeper. After you install this mod, every item will have its complete set of effects with values set as their description.

Why Are There No Other Mods for Risk of Rain Returns?

RoRR was developed using GameMaker, which features the YoYo Compiler. Since Hopoo used the YYC to compile their game, it made modding it almost impossible in its early days. Due to the same issue, it took years before a mod loader was developed for the original RoR.

But do not despair yet. Many players have been requesting Steam Workshop support since the game’s release, and it worked. Devs have recently pledged on their Discord server to add mod support in one of their next updates. They didn’t specify when it will happen, so we will have to wait for more info.

This sums up all the information we have on the Risk of Rain Returns mods available right now.