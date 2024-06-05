Sotheby from Reverse 1999
Image Source: Bluepoch
Category:
Guides

Complete Reverse 1999 Incredible Unicorn Guide

Best puzzle design ever.
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 11:08 am

You will encounter many puzzles as you play Reverse 1999, and one of the hardest you will find early on is the Incredible Unicorn. It requires you to guess the name of this unicorn artifact that is inside Sotheby’s mansion. Here is a complete guide on how to do that.

Incredible Unicorn Puzzle Answer in Reverse 1999

Incredible Unicorn puzzle prompt in Reverse 1999
Image Source: Bluepoch via Twinfinite
Incredible Unicorn puzzle prompt in Reverse 1999
Image Source: Bluepoch via Twinfinite
Incredible Unicorn puzzle prompt in Reverse 1999
Image Source: Bluepoch via Twinfinite

Incredible Unicorn is a puzzle that will appear for you during Chapter 1-07: Scorched Woods. If you thought you skipped the answer somehow, don’t worry, you didn’t. That’s because the answer is revealed by Sotheby a bit later, during Chapter 2-04: Antidote, and it is “Quiet Ravenheart.”

This name, Quiet Ravenheart, is referenced in another place in Reverse 1999 as part of the transmission for Meek, a 4-star Psychube. Still, that won’t help you either this early in the game, as you unlock Psychubes and the mode to farm them further down the story during Chapter 2-10: The Chew-Chew Potion.

Incredible Unicorn Puzzle Reward in Reverse 1999

Once you type in the solution and click Submit, you’ll be rewarded with 20 Clear Drops. In the grand sceme of things, that isn’t much, but early on, it can be quite valuable. That is because there are only a few sources of it early on, and spending it on CA summons and upgrades can help you progress faster.

Also, on a side note, try not to skip or skim through the Reverse 1999 story. Even though you can rewatch the segments on YouTube, there is only so much of it, and compared to many other gachas, it is actually pretty engaging.

Anyway, that sums up everything you will need to successfully solve the Incredible Unicorn riddle in Reverse 1999. For more helpful info, including the most recent patch notes or how to unlock the new roguelike mode, be sure to bookmark the Reverse 1999 hub on our website.

