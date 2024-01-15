Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Solve Water Wheel Puzzle in Lower City

As players would expect from a Metrodvania, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is going to be full of collectibles and mysteries to uncover as Sargon explores the entirety of the mythical Mount Qaf. That will often mean that there are puzzles standing in the way of progression. For those needing some help with the water wheel puzzle in the Lower City in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, this guide is for you.

Solving the Water Wheel Puzzle in the Lower City in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Players will encounter this puzzle in the Lower City early on in the game when they are en route to finding Menolias in the Forest. To the southeast of the Haven, it is imperative that a solution is found to get to the woodlands, and at first glance, it can be hard to figure out just what needs to be done.

Image Source: Ubisoft

First, take note of the elements at play in the room. There is a large wheel with two poles to swing from, as well as a smaller wheel with one pole to swing from. There are also two platform triggers that Sargon can stand on to let in water that will shift the wheels. The objective is to reach the pull handle on the right side of the room, but it is situated at a height that is unreachable without some help.

To solve the puzzle, follow these steps:

In the default state, leap towards the top left corner of the room using the poles and the handle. Attack the lever on top to let water flow.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Now, stand on the first trigger platform to move the wheel until the two poles are at the six and three o’clock positions. Leap towards the ceiling to reach the other lever and hit it . This will open up another water inlet.

. This will open up another water inlet. Sargon can now manipulate both wheels, so stand on the right trigger platform to get the smaller wheel and its pole to the 12 o’clock position. Ignore the larger wheel for now.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Once that’s done, go to the left trigger platform and wait until the poles of the large wheel are both past the three o’clock position. Get off the platform, and wait for the poles to rotate in a clockwise manner.

Once the bottom pole is at the six o’clock position, leap from it to the other pole, and then onwards to the smaller wheel’s pole. From here, jump to the pull handle, and the door will be unlocked.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Head through and Sargon will come face to face with the Undead Prisoner, a boss fight that must be won before passage into the Forest is possible.

That’s everything to know about solving the water wheel puzzle in the Lower City in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. For more help, please refer to the related content below.