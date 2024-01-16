Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Get to The Ghost Ship (Spectre of the Seas Trophy & Achievement)

The mysterious Mount Qaf is a place that seemingly makes no sense, where time and space have been affected to the point where the impossible is now possible. With all sorts of biomes ripe for exploration, it is quite fitting that players have the opportunity to find a ghostly ship among the mix. This guide will show you the way to locate the ghost ship in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Ghost Ship Location

This particular diversion will nab players the trophy and achievement, Spectre of the Seas, but getting to the location in question is not exactly straightforward in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. With the map not being particularly helpful in teasing just where the spectral vessel may be, it might take you a while before you can figure it out.

Worry not, however, as we are here to save you time. First, be sure to progress the game until Sargon has obtained the Fabric of Time, which allows the Immortal to grapple to floating purple points in the world or to objects.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Now, fast travel to the Soma Tree location on the map, and start making your way to the right. Avoid or defeat the enemies along the way, and use the Fabric of Time to manoeuvre past the broken walls and dangerous spikes. Hitting the purple spikes is fine, but the wooden ones will send Sargon back to a safe spot if you fall.

Once at the glowing yellow wall, use the Dimensional Claw to grab the exploding purple blob and hurl it towards the obstacle. This will clear the way to the Lighthouse. Head downwards and eventually, there will no longer be any ground to step on, it’s time to take a leap of faith.

Image Source: Ubisoft

This will see Sargon drop onto the ghost ship in question, unlocking the Spectre of the Seas trophy and achievement. Avoid the fatal lightning, and start exploring. A chest holding Time Crystals can be found on the deck, and defeating the waves of enemies under the deck will reward players with a Soma Tree Petal.

That’s everything to know about finding the Herbalist’s Last Camp in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. For more help, please refer to the related content below.