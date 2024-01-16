Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Get to Secret Floor (Hidden Floor Trophy & Achievement)

A large world often hides many secrets, and the world of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is no exception. As Sargon gets more mastery over the legendary Simurgh’s powers, he becomes more adept at exploration and seeking out secrets. For those needing help locating the Hidden Floor for the similarly-named trophy and achievement in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, this guide is the perfect place to start.

Obtaining the Lost Key in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Before you start tearing Mount Qaf apart in order to locate this smartly hidden area, do not overthink it. In fact, the game provides plenty of help and signposting for those with deep pockets and keen eyes for this particular endeavor.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Progress through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and deep within the Catacombs, players will come upon the Scrapper. This vendor deals only in Xerxes coins, and looking at his inventory, you will find a Lost Key that costs 3 Xerxes coins. Purchase it, and read its description, which points us towards the Citadel Elevator.

Thankfully, it’s just next door, so head out of the Scrapper’s shop and go to the right. Call the elevator, and proceed to move up a floor. While this will usually take you to the area near the Haven, having the Lost Key will bring the elevator to a stop on the aptly named Hidden Floor.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Surviving the Hidden Floor in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Explore the Hidden Floor and find a chest in the middle of the room, which contains the Gleaming Lion amulet. This item will slightly increase all Athra build-up with each successful parry, but it is not the only prize up for grabs here.

Notice the swinging pole above, and once players have access to the double jump along with other time powers, it is time to take on the real challenge above.

There will be multiple waves of sharp blades that will attempt to catch players out. However, there will always be a safe zone with each set, and keeping your cool will be vital in surviving this gauntlet. The first few waves require only good timing with a wall jump to overcome, but soon, things get more messy.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Create a shadow either left or right of the center of the room, and start moving away from the blades before switching places to safety. Soon, the room throws dimensional blades into the mix, which will require quick switching using Clairvoyance to find the safe path through the traps. Survive until the end, and the gate above opens, leading the way to a chest containing the rare Lilac skin for Sargon.

