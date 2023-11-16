Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Card List & Release Date

Paldean Fates is the latest expansion set that has been revealed for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, bringing a brand new series of cards to collect and utilize in building decks for play.

If you’re wondering about the number of cards, which Pokemon will be included, and the release date or Paldean Fates, then we’ve got all you need to know, so follow along below.

Pokemon TCG has recently announced their latest expansion set, Paldean Fates. This set not only brings some collectable cards with gorgeous artworks of everyone’s favorite Gen 9 ‘Mons but also the return of shiny Pokemon, much like the cards in the popular Shining Fates set.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

As listed on the official Pokemon website, the Paldean Fates set will be released on Jan. 26, 2024, containing over 240 cards, with more than 100 of them being shiny Pokemon variants. In addition to this, Paldean Fates will also feature brand new Pokemon-EX cards, new full-art Support cards, and 6 hyper rare cards to collect.

While details regarding the complete set list and secret rares are still currently being kept under wraps, there has been a reveal of the partial Paldean Fates collection, as provided by Pokemon YouTuber and news reporter, JustinBasil. Take a look at the list below to see if any of your favorite ‘Mons made the cut:

*This list will be updated as more cards are revealed and confirmed for the set.

Pokemon Cards:

Maractus

Scovillain EX

Charmeleon

Magmar

Magmortar

Numel

Camerupt

Heat Rotom

Pansear

Horsea

Lapras

Carvanha

Frigibax

Chinchou

Lantern

Toxel

Bellibolt

Kilowattrel

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cleffa

Natu

Xatu

Chimecho

Latias

Mime. Jr

Woobat

Swoobat

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Yamask

Dedenne

Tinkaton

Gimmighoul

Phanpy

Donphan

Pupitar

Barboach

Clobbopus

Grapploct

Garganacl EX

Great Tusk EX

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Scraggy

Scrafty

Mabostiff EX

Varoom

Revavroom

Iron Treads EX

Gholdengo

Porygon2

Shroodle

Grafaiai EX

Cyclizar

Trainer Cards:

Atticus

Clive

Moonlight Hill

Nemona

Raifort

Students in Paldea

Technical Machine: Crisis Shot

That's everything you need to know about the set details, release date, and cards included in Pokemon TCG's Paldean Fates expansion.