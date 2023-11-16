Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Card List & Release Date

Paldean Fates is the latest expansion set that has been revealed for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, bringing a brand new series of cards to collect and utilize in building decks for play.
If you’re wondering about the number of cards, which Pokemon will be included, and the release date or Paldean Fates, then we’ve got all you need to know, so follow along below.
Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates – All Details & Release Date
Pokemon TCG has recently announced their latest expansion set, Paldean Fates. This set not only brings some collectable cards with gorgeous artworks of everyone’s favorite Gen 9 ‘Mons but also the return of shiny Pokemon, much like the cards in the popular Shining Fates set.
As listed on the official Pokemon website, the Paldean Fates set will be released on Jan. 26, 2024, containing over 240 cards, with more than 100 of them being shiny Pokemon variants. In addition to this, Paldean Fates will also feature brand new Pokemon-EX cards, new full-art Support cards, and 6 hyper rare cards to collect.
While details regarding the complete set list and secret rares are still currently being kept under wraps, there has been a reveal of the partial Paldean Fates collection, as provided by Pokemon YouTuber and news reporter, JustinBasil. Take a look at the list below to see if any of your favorite ‘Mons made the cut:
*This list will be updated as more cards are revealed and confirmed for the set.
Pokemon Cards:
- Maractus
- Scovillain EX
- Charmeleon
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Heat Rotom
- Pansear
- Horsea
- Lapras
- Carvanha
- Frigibax
- Chinchou
- Lantern
- Toxel
- Bellibolt
- Kilowattrel
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cleffa
- Natu
- Xatu
- Chimecho
- Latias
- Mime. Jr
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Yamask
- Dedenne
- Tinkaton
- Gimmighoul
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Pupitar
- Barboach
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
- Garganacl EX
- Great Tusk EX
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Mabostiff EX
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Iron Treads EX
- Gholdengo
- Porygon2
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai EX
- Cyclizar
Trainer Cards:
- Atticus
- Clive
- Moonlight Hill
- Nemona
- Raifort
- Students in Paldea
- Technical Machine: Crisis Shot
That's everything you need to know about the set details, release date, and cards included in Pokemon TCG's Paldean Fates expansion.