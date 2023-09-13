Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Get Mochi in The Teal Mask (& What All Mochi Varieties Do)

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, has finally gone live, and with it comes an abundance of new Pokemon to catch and new items to collect. One of these items includes Mochi, a popular food item that is now implemented into the game as a reward. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire it. So today, we’re discussing how to get Mochi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask.

Getting Mochi In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask

In order to obtain Mochi, you must complete a mini-game at the Kitakami Hall, Ogre-Ousting. The location for the mini-game is shown in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you arrive, speak with the vendor with the Green Ogre Mask shown in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ogre-Ousting is a mini-game where you ride on your game’s respective legendary Pokemon — Koraidon or Miraidon — in a small area and pop balloons with berries inside. The game will task you with collecting a certain amount of berries, which you will then need to bring back and deposit into a berry basket.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are three stages to the game, with the amount of berries you need to collect within the time period given increasing with each stage. Keep in mind, though, if you deposit all of your berries and still need to collect more, hungry Pokemon will come and steal your berries. They were a real pain for me and kept hindering my progress. The easiest method I found to avoid this is to collect all of the berries you need ahead of time and then deposit them all at once.

When you’re finished with stage three, the game will end, and you will receive your reward of Mochi.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

What Is Mochi Used For?

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Mochi is a stat-boosting item, similar to Carbon or Calcium for example. Depending on what Mochi you get, the stats given to your Pokemon will be different.

For example, Muscle Mochi increases the base attack stat of a Pokemon you choose. However, this doesn’t work on level 100 Pokemon, so keep that in mind.

The list of Mochi goes as follows:

Health Mochi : Increases Pokemon’s Base HP Stat

: Increases Pokemon’s Base HP Stat Swift Mochi : Increases Pokemon’s Base Speed Stat

: Increases Pokemon’s Base Speed Stat Muscle Mochi : Increases Pokemon’s Base Attack Stat

: Increases Pokemon’s Base Attack Stat Resist Mochi : Increases Pokemon’s Base Defense Stat

: Increases Pokemon’s Base Defense Stat Genius Mochi : Increases Pokemon’s Base Special Attack Stat

: Increases Pokemon’s Base Special Attack Stat Clever Mochi : Increases Pokemon’s Base Special Defense Stat

: Increases Pokemon’s Base Special Defense Stat Fresh-Start Mochi: Resets Pokemon’s Base Stats

And that's everything you need to know regarding how to get Mochi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask.