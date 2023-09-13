Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Find & Defeat Titanic Fezandipiti In The Teal Mask DLC

The Teal Mask DLC has arrived in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and with it comes new Pokemon and boss battles to enjoy. One of these is a Titan-esc fight against one of the “Loyal Three”, Fezandipiti. However, some players are struggling to determine its location and how to beat it. So today, we’re discussing how to find and defeat the Titanic Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Fezandipiti Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When trying to locate Fezandipiti, open up your map and an icon for it will appear on the west side of the Oni Mountain; specifically, at Fellhorn Gorge. The best way to reach it would be to simple scale the top of mountain more toward the Crystal Pool at the top, and make your way down to the boss.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fezandipiti will be flying around in the area where its icon is. When you get close to it, a quick cutscene will start, and it will flee into a nearby cave. The cave is small, but easy to navigate through. Make your way down to the bottom of the cave, and when you see the light at the end of the tunnel, Fezandipiti will be waiting for you on the other side.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you approach Fezandipiti again, it will begin the boss fight.

How To Defeat Titanic Fezandipiti

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Titanic Fezandipiti works the same as other Titan battles where the boss is incredibly beefy and hits really hard. Knowing it’s typing ahead of time will be a godsend for players. Don’t let its bird appearance fool you though, as Fezandipiti is a Poison and Fairy type Pokemon. For this fight, Steel, Psychic, and Ground type Pokemon will work, as they can dish out a lot of damage while being super effective against the boss.

Be wary of its nasty Toxic Chain ability. When Fezandipiti — or any of the other “Loyal Three” — deal damage to an opponent, they have a chance at badly poisoning them. Steel Types will be the perfect matchup here, as they can’t be poisoned and are immune to any incoming poison moves the boss may dish out.

Whittle the boss down until it is defeated, and it will flee and drop a mask for Ogerpon. Unfortunately, you can’t catch Fezandipiti at this time.

Image Source: Nintendo Via Twinfinite

And that’s everything you need to know on how to find and defeat Titanic Fezandipiti in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC! Be sure to check out our latest Pokemon guides below for even more helpful tips and tricks.