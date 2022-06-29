Pokemon GO: All Buddy Souvenir List, How to Get Them & What They Do

Want to know about all buddy souvenir lists, how to get them, and what they do in Pokemon Go? Well, simply put, Buddies are mostly a way to get candies for extremely rare or legendary mons. However, the upgrade to the buddy mechanic has given your closest Poke-partner more useful features. Here’s everything you need to know about this.

Buddy Souvenirs in Pokemon GO

First, let’s lay down the basics of how your buddy Pokemon can find souvenirs. To unlock the souvenir finding ability you need to reach the Ultra Buddy level with one of your mons. This is done by getting earning 150 hearts with a single creature.

How to Get Buddy Souvenirs in Pokemon GO

This will take a while, but you can get seven hearts easily as long as you walk enough, feed it until it’s full three times per day, and pet it once a day. Once it reaches the Ultra Buddy level, then you’ll just need to keep it on the map with you by feeding it and the Pokemon will occasionally find souvenirs.

Pokemon GO Buddy Souvenir List

As long as your Ultra Buddy level ‘mon is on the map in Pokemon GO, then it will be able to grab some souvenirs and bring them back to you. Here’s a full list of all 15 items your buddy can collect:

Flower Fruits

Tropical Shell

Tropical Flower

Skipping Stone

Lone Earring

Cactus Fruit

Torn Ticket

Marble

Small Bouquet

Snowy Pinecone

Beach Glass

Chalky Stone

Pretty Leaf

Stretchy Spring

Mushroom

What Do Buddy Souvineers Do & What Are They For in Pokemon GO

Now it’s time to learn what all this hard work goes towards. These souvenirs, according to Niantic, are essentially just reminders of your adventures with your buddy. That’s it. You can view them from the buddy page, but they don’t do anything but sit there.

It’s essentially just a marker of how long the Pokemon has been set as your buddy. Fortunately, the souvenirs are confined to the buddy screen so they won’t take up any space in your inventory.

That’s all there is to know about buddy souvenirs in Pokemon GO. If you want to learn just about anything else when it comes to the game, then just check out our Pokemon GO Guide Wiki.

